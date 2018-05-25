Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    England vs Pakistan 1st Test: 5 talking points from Day 1

    England were skittled out for 184

    Neelabhra Roy
    SENIOR ANALYST
    Top 5 / Top 10 25 May 2018, 12:39 IST
    218

    England v Pakistan - First NatWest Test - Day One - Lord's
    Pakistan end Day-1 on a strong note

    The first day of the first Test between England and Pakistan saw Pakistan bundle out England for just 184 thanks to some fine bowling from Hasan Ali and Mohammad Abbas.

    In reply, Pakistan ended the day at 50/1 with Azhar Ali and Haris Sohail batting at 18 and 21 respectively. Stuart Broad got the wicket of Imam-ul-Haq which was initially given not out by umpire Rod Tucker but was later reversed after skipper Joe Root went for a review.

    With the first day at Lord's done and dusted, let's take a look at 5 talking points from the day.

    #5. Jos Buttler's comeback to Tests begins bitterly

    England v Pakistan - First NatWest Test - Day One - Lord's

    Jos Buttler was playing his first Test after nearly a year and a half and was expected to put up a good show as he had been doing well in the IPL.

    Buttler came in to bat when England were 149/5 with the well-settled Alastair Cook being dismissed.

    Buttler began well by hitting two brilliant boundaries off Shadab Khan. His first boundary was a wristy flick through midwicket and his second one was powered through the covers.

    The 27-year old was looking good and following the dismissal of Ben Stokes, was needed to stay at the crease for a long time.

    However, Buttler nicked a Hasan Ali delivery to second slip where Asad Shafiq took a fine catch. Buttler's innings ended at 14 from 15 deliveries.

    Jos Buttler will need to come back strongly for England's sake and his own.





    Pakistan Tour of England 2018 Pakistan Cricket England Cricket Hasan Ali Mohammad Abbas
    Page 1 of 5 Next
