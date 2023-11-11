England vs Pakistan, 2023 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

A mouth-watering clash awaits as England lock horns with Pakistan in the second-last league stage match of the ongoing ICC men's ODI World Cup 2023. The upcoming fixture is scheduled to take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, November 11.

Pakistan have an impossible task in their hands. The Babar Azam-led unit has to register a first-innings total of 400+ runs in order to give themselves a slight chance to qualify for the semi-final berth.

Their net run rate of +0.036 is quite inferior to that of New Zealand (+0.743), who have all but confirmed their qualification.

England, meanwhile, put an end to their five-match losing streak after their 160-run win over the Netherlands. While they would definitely want to finish their campaign on a high, the Jos Buttler-led unit will look to finish in the top eight in order to qualify for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Ahead of the much-awaited clash, here's a look at the pitch report, probable XIs, live streaming details, and weather forecast for this 2023 World Cup match.

England vs Pakistan Match Details

Match Details: England vs Pakistan, Match 44, 2023 World Cup

Date and Time: November 11, 2023, Saturday; 2:00 pm IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

England vs Pakistan Pitch Report

A general view of the Eden Gardens in Kolkata [Getty Images]

The Eden Gardens hosted the previous match between India and South Africa. While the match saw Virat Kohli smash his 49th ODI ton, the surface offered enough help to the spin bowlers. For India, Ravindra Jadeja (5/33) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/7) took seven wickets for India in the second innings.

Having said that, if a batter applies himself on the wicket, he can make merry, especially considering the small-sized boundaries of the Eden Gardens.

England vs Pakistan Weather Forecast

The weather for the upcoming game is expected to be relatively warm, with temperatures hovering around 31 degrees Celsius.

The humidity is expected to rise to around 60% towards the evening, with only 10% chances of precipitation.

England vs Pakistan Probable XIs

England Probable XI

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (c&wk), Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson

Pakistan Probable XI

Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Usama Mir/Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr

England vs Pakistan Match Prediction

Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam [Getty Images]

Given that Pakistan will come out all guns blazing, the match could certainly go either way. While England have played some poor cricket in the tournament, they are no pushovers.

With a chance to qualify to seal their spot in the 2025 Champions Trophy, England will be looking to bag two crucial points against the Men in Green.

Having said that, Pakistan have won their last two games and will be determined to put up a serious show on Saturday. The addition of Fakhar Zaman have made a significant impact on their batting group.

Prediction: Pakistan to win against England in today's World Cup match.

England vs Pakistan Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar (Free on Smartphones).