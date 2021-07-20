England vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I: Preview, predicted XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

England will take on Pakistan in the third match of the three-match T20I series on Tuesday, July 20. The match will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester.

The series has turned out to be a high-scoring one thus far, with teams scoring in excess of 200 three out of four times.

Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, came out trumps in the first game in Nottingham, beating England by 31 runs. Liam Livingstone’s maiden T20I ton couldn’t save the day for the hosts.

Shaheen Shah Afridi became the Player of the Match award for picking crucial wickets in crunch moments.

In the second match at Headingley, the Three Lions hit back with a 45-run victory. Moeen Ali’s all-round performance turned out to be too hot to handle for the Men in Green.

Jos Buttler, Saqib Mahmood and Adil Rashid also made useful contributions.

With everything to play for, both teams will be looking to secure a series win. The home team doesn’t have an overly great record in Manchester.

Out of 10 T20Is, the Three Lions have won only four matches, losing three while three others were washed out due to rain.

Match Details

Date: July 20, 2021 (Tuesday).

Time: 11:00 PM (IST) & 05:30 PM (GMT).

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Weather Report

The playing conditions will mostly be sunny with no chance of rain. The temperature will be around the 24 degree Celsius mark, with humidity in the 40s and 50s.

Pitch Report

The average T20I score of 168 in Manchester indicates that another fairly high-scoring game is on the cards.

The track has helped the chasing teams, and hence, sides may opt to bowl first after winning the toss. Bowlers are likely to have another tough day in the office.

Predicted XIs

England

Liam Livingstone has been the most in-form batter for the hosts in the series. After his century in the opener, he produced another useful knock in Leeds.

Eoin Morgan didn’t play the previous game, and it remains to be seen whether or not he will make a comeback. The bowlers did an excellent job last time and will want to carry the momentum.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (C and WK), Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Matt Parkinson

Pakistan

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan gave Pakistan flying starts in both their T20Is. However, the middle-order is yet to fire. Sohaib Maqsood has given a glimpse of the damage he can do but needs to get more runs.

Shaheen Shah Afridi has been excellent in the series, having picked up four wickets at an impressive economy.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Maqsood, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

Match Prediction

Pakistan generally faces difficulty while batting second and look far more relaxed while batting first. England also faltered while chasing in the first game.

Hence, the team batting first should win the decider.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

