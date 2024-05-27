England vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The T20I action between England and Pakistan moves on to Cardiff. The Sophia Gardens will be hosting the third game of the T20I series on Tuesday, May 28. England currently lead the four-match series by a 1-0 margin.

The first game of the series was washed out due to rain. England displayed a solid all-round effort in the second T20I at Edgbaston in Birmingham to win it convincingly and get the lead in the series.

After being asked to bat first, skipper Jos Buttler led the way for England as he scored 84 at the top of the order to power his side to 183/7. Shaheen Afridi picked up three wickets for Pakistan. Imad Wasim and Haris Rauf also chipped in with a couple of scalps each.

In reply, Pakistan’s batters fought hard but kept falling behind the required run rate. Fakhar Zaman top-scored with 45 for them but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them getting bundled out on 160 to lose the game by 23 runs.

It was a collective effort from the English bowlers. Each of their six bowlers picked up at least a wicket, with Reece Topley finishing with three to his name which helped them defend the total successfully.

Pakistan need to find a way to fire in unison in the third T20I in Cardiff to level the series. They will have to bring out their A-game as the English side will be high in confidence and will be looking to take an unassailable lead on Tuesday.

England vs Pakistan Match Details:

Match: England vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I, Pakistan tour of England, 2024

Date and Time: May 28, 2024, 11 pm IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

England vs Pakistan Head-to-Head

England and Pakistan have faced each other 30 times in the shortest format. England have won 20 of those whereas Pakistan have won only nine times, with one ending in no-result.

Matches played: 30

England won: 20

Pakistan won: 9

No Result: 1

England vs Pakistan Pitch Report

The pitch at Sophia Gardens is a wonderful track to bat on. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can trust the bounce here and hit through the line. There won’t be much assistance to the spinners here. Anything close to 180 will be a good total to defend here.

England vs Pakistan Weather Forecast

The grey clouds will greet the two sides on Tuesday. The temperature is expected to hover between 12 and 16 degrees Celsius, with a 90% chance of rain predicted on the matchday.

England vs Pakistan Probable XIs

England

Team News

No injury concerns. All the players are fully fit.

Probable XI

Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

Pakistan

Team News

All the players in the squad are available for selection.

Probable XI

Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir/Abbas Afridi

England vs Pakistan Match Prediction

England won the second T20I convincingly to get the lead in the series. They are on the brink of a series win over Pakistan and the visitors will have to fire in unison to keep the series alive.

England have the winning momentum behind them and are expected to carry it forward.

Prediction: England to win this contest.

England vs Pakistan Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App and FanCode

