England vs Scotland, 2024 T20 World Cup: Probable playing 11s, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Defending champions England will start their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign against Scotland at the Kensington Oval tonight. England are the overwhelming favorites to win, considering their recent performances against Pakistan.

Big names like Jos Buttler, Phil Salt, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone are present in the England squad. On the other hand, Scotland will try to ensure that England's winless streak against European teams continues at the T20 World Cup. It may surprise some but England have never defeated a European opponent on the biggest stage in T20Is.

Before the England vs Scotland battle gets underway, here's a short preview for this Group B match in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

England vs Scotland, 2024 T20 World Cup match details

Match: England vs Scotland, Match 6, 2024 T20 World Cup

Venue: Kensington Oval, Barbados

Date and Time: June 4, 8 pm IST (10:30 am Local Time)

England vs Scotland probable XIs

England

Jos Buttler (c and wk), Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Reece Topley and Adil Rashid.

Scotland

George Munsey, Ollie Hairs, Richie Berrington (c), Charlie Tear, Brandon McMullen, Matthew Cross (wk), Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Christopher Sole and Bradley Currie.

England vs Scotland pitch report

The pitch in Barbados is not ideal for batting. Namibia and Oman scored only 109 runs each in the previous T20I played here. Scotland do not have any experience of playing T20Is in the West Indies and hence might find it challenging to get going here.

England vs Scotland weather forecast

There is a 70% chance of rain during the match hours in Barbados. Rain might interrupt the proceedings at the Kensington Oval, and the D/L method could come into effect as well.

England vs Scotland live-streaming details

India: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Disney+ Hotstar (Live streaming)

UK: Sky Sports

