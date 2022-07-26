England vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The three-match T20I series between England and South Africa kicks off on July 27. The first game of the series will be played at the County Ground in Bristol.

The tour started with South Africa winning the first ODI convincingly by 62 runs. The English side then stepped up to win the second game comprehensively by 118 runs. The third ODI was washed out due to rain, with the two sides sharing the trophy.

The action now shifts to the shortest format. Jos Buttler will continue to lead the English side. Ben Stokes has been rested for the T20I series and the likes of Dawid Malan, Richard Gleeson, and Chris Jordan return to the squad. They recently lost a T20I series against India and will look to bounce back against South Africa.

David Miller has been handed the responsibility of leading the Proteas in the T20I series. Rilee Rossouw returns to the T20I side after the 2016 T20 World Cup and 21-year-old Gerald Coetzee has earned a maiden T20I call-up as well. They have some exciting players on their side and will look to start the series on a winning note.

England vs South Africa Match Details:

Match: England vs South Africa, 1st T20I, South Africa tour of England, 2022

Date and Time: July 27, 2022, Wednesday, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

England vs South Africa Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers will have to hit the right areas to restrict the opposition to lower totals while bowling on this surface.

England vs South Africa Weather Forecast

The temperature in Bristol is expected to range between 15 and 23 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain predicted on Wednesday and we can expect a full game to be played.

England vs South Africa Probable XIs

England

Probable XI

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson

South Africa

Probable XI

Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller (c), Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

England vs South Africa Match Prediction

With the three-match ODI series finishing at 1-1, a cracking game can be expected in the opening match of the T20I series on Wednesday. South Africa have a good balance to their side and are likely to come out on top in the upcoming contest.

Prediction: South Africa to win this encounter.

England vs South Africa details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

