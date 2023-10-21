England vs South Africa, 2023 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

A mouth-watering clash awaits as England lock horns with South Africa in Match 20 of the ongoing ICC men's ODI World Cup 2023. The upcoming fixture is scheduled to take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, October 21.

What makes the encounter even more intriguing is the fact that both England and South Africa endured striking defeats in their last games. While the defending champions crumbled against Afghanistan in Delhi, the Proteas never turned up in their battle against the Netherlands in Dharamsala.

Both England and South Africa will be determined to get their campaigns back on track. Ahead of the much-awaited clash, here's a look at the pitch report, probable XIs, live streaming details, and weather forecast for this 2023 World Cup match.

Match Details: England vs South Africa, Match 20, 2023 World Cup

Date and Time: October 21, 2023, Saturday; 2:00 pm IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

England vs South Africa Pitch Report

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai [Getty Images]

The England vs. South Africa tie will be the first 2023 ODI World Cup encounter at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

No first-innings total is safe at this venue, as conditions largely favor the batters throughout the match. With not-so-long boundaries on either side of the pitch and the extra bounce on the red soil wicket, batters should make merry.

England vs South Africa Weather Forecast

The weather for the upcoming game is expected to be relatively warm, with temperatures hovering around 34 degrees Celsius.

However, with some cloudy skies, there is a sense of unpredictability and suspense. The wind is expected to blow from the southwest at a moderate speed of 10 km/h.

England vs South Africa Probable XIs

England Probable XI

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Jos Buttler (c&wk), Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

South Africa Probable XI

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (WK), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi

England vs South Africa Match Prediction

England players celebrating vs Afghanistan [Getty Images]

Both teams have a formidable bunch of batters and fast bowlers, making this clash a potential blockbuster.

Expectedly, neither side will start as heavy favorites; it could boil down to who wants it more. With just one win from three matches, this is a must-win for England. But South Africa are in great form and have players suited to these conditions.

Prediction: England to win against South Africa in today's World Cup match.

England vs South Africa Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar (Free on Smartphones).