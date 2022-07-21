England vs. South Africa, 2nd ODI Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

England and South Africa are set to lock horns in the second game of the three-match ODI series on Friday, July 22, at Old Trafford in Manchester.

South Africa, led by Keshav Maharaj, have made an incredible start to their campaign after winning the opening match on Tuesday (July 19) by 62 runs at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. Subsequently, they also took a crucial 1-0 lead in the series.

After opting to bat first, the Proteas racked up a massive score of 333 for five on the back of Rassie van der Dussen's 117-ball knock of 133 laced with 10 fours. Janneman Malan and Aiden Markram lent Van der Dussen their support by scoring half-centuries.

Liam Livingstone was the pick of the English bowlers with the wickets of Markram and Van der Dussen. Sam Curran, Moeen Ali and Brydon Carse picked up one wicket apiece. Ben Stokes conceded 44 runs off five wicketless overs in his last ODI for England.

England made a decent start in their run-chase, but after an opening-wicket stand of 102 between Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow, things went awry for the home team. Joe Root scored 86, but the Englishmen were shot out for 271 in 46.5 overs.

England vs. South Africa Match Details:

Match: England vs South Africa, Second ODI, South Africa tour of England, 2022

Date and Time: July 22 2022, Friday, 05:30 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

England vs. South Africa Pitch Report

The pitch in Manchester is expected to be a decent one for batting. Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya recently showed that runs can be scored at a brisk rate at Old Trafford. The pacers are most likely to get some assistance, especially with the new ball.

England vs. South Africa Weather Forecast

There is a chance of rain throughout the day, which could lead to short delays. The temperature will be around the 21-degree Celsius mark.

England vs. South Africa Probable XIs

England

Probable XI

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Sam Curran, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

South Africa

Probable XI

Quinton de Kock/ Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj (c), Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen, Tabraiz Shamsi

England vs. South Africa Match Prediction

After Eoin Morgan stepped down, Ben Stokes also quit ODI cricket. The hosts' top-order is pretty strong, but their middle-order has been rusty of late. Their bowling hasn't been up to the mark either in recent times. The Proteas will go into the next match as favorites.

England vs. South Africa details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

