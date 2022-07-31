England vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

South Africa’s tour of England has witnessed some fascinating cricket so far. The three-match ODI series between the two teams ended in a draw with the third and final game being washed out by rain.

The T20I series has also followed the same route with England winning the series opener after which the Proateas stunned the hosts with a brilliant comeback.

So far, on this tour, the teams batting first have enjoyed success and the trend might continue in the decider as well. The match is set to be played at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

The second T20I saw the visitors clinching the encounter by 58 runs. Rilee Rossouw, making a comeback in this series for the Proteas, slammed an unbeaten 96 off just 55 deliveries with 10 fours and five sixes. Reeza Hendricks also smashed a half-century that propelled his team to 207/3 in their 20 overs.

In response, England never looked in the chase and collapsed, not for the first time this summer. They were bundled out for just 149 runs in the 17th over with Jonny Bairstow’s 30 being the highest score for them in the line-up. With momentum being on the visitors’ side, England will have to be on their toes.

England vs South Africa Match Details

Match - England vs South Africa, 3rd T20I, South Africa tour of England, 2022

Date and Time - July 30, 2022; 7 PM IST

Venue - Rose Bowl, Southampton

England vs South Africa Pitch Report

The surface at the Rose Bowl is decent for batting. However, an average score of 171 suggests that there is some help for bowlers early on. Out of 10 T20Is played at the venue, six have been won by team batting first. The side winning the toss is expected to bat first.

England vs South Africa Weather Forecast

The weather forecast is not clear for this game with rain expected to hamper the proceedings. There is around 50% chance of rain during the match and we might witness a shortened encounter.

England vs South Africa Probable XIs

England

England are unlikely to make wholesale changes after one loss. But they might prefer having David Willey in the line-up in place of Richard Gleeson who conceded 38 runs in three overs in the previous game.

Probable XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (C & WK), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Richard Gleeson/David Willey, Reece Topley

South Africa

South Africa have little to no reason to make any changes to their winning combination from the previous game, unless there are any injury concerns.

Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rilee Rossouw, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller (C), Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

England vs South Africa Match Prediction

England have not enjoyed a great run in limited-overs cricket this summer. The post-Morgan era has been tough and after losing a series to India in both ODIs and T20Is, England would love to cap off a tough phase with a win here. However, they will have to perform as a unit, which hasn’t been the case so far.

The Proteas have certainly surprised with their approach on the tour. Rilee Rossouw’s comeback has boosted their batting. Clearly, they have the momentum going into the decider. With Quinton de Kock yet to unleash himself fully in this series, expect the top-order batters to take on the England bowling in this game.

Prediction: South Africa are expected to win this match.

England vs South Africa details and channel list

TV - Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming - SonyLIV

LIVE POLL Q. Will Jos Buttler score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far