England vs South Africa Prediction: Who will win today's T20 World Cup 2021 match?

By the time England and South Africa face off in Match 39 of the 2021 T20 World Cup on Saturday, November 6 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, both teams will have a clear equation in mind. Fellow semi-final contenders Australia take on the eliminated West Indies earlier in the day, with net run rate likely to come into the picture irrespective of the result of both matches.

England have brushed aside oppositions with clinical ease in the T20 World Cup so far. With four wins in four matches and a net run rate well above 3, the Three Lions are virtually already in the semi-finals. And barring a mathematical miracle, top spot in the cutthroat Group 1 is also sealed. But momentum is key in T20 cricket, and England will be careful not to lose any ahead of another ICC knockout challenge.

Meanwhile, South Africa's future isn't entirely in their own hands, with their defeat to Australia earlier in the Super 12 stage putting them in the position they're in right now. The Proteas will be knocked out if they fail to claim the two points on offer in Sharjah, and if Australia beat West Indies, they will need to beat England by a sizeable margin to qualify.

All three of South Africa's victories in the T20 World Cup thus far have come while chasing. The win over Sri Lanka was arguably left too late, but the Proteas vanquished Bangladesh and West Indies with consummate ease. If they're asked to set a total, however, they might not have enough in the batting tank.

Off-field controversies aside, Quinton de Kock has had a disappointing T20 World Cup so far. He has made no notable contributions, and a change in his opening partner hasn't brought about a change in his fortunes. Temba Bavuma has played a couple of important knocks, but his strike rate could cause problems on any day where runs are not at a premium.

South Africa's middle order, comprising of Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller, looks fairly solid on paper. But while Van der Dussen hasn't done much in the T20 World Cup to justify his high batting ranking, Miller has had only one serious challenge in the middle - it must be said that he passed it with flying colors, though.

Nevertheless, a couple of early wickets could seriously rattle South Africa, especially if they bat first. England have been so ruthless in the T20 World Cup that they haven't even needed the batting services of two of their most in-form players - Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone. Jos Buttler and Jason Roy have done the heavy lifting at the top of the order, with even skipper Eoin Morgan finding form in the previous game.

Tymal Mills has been ruled out of the tournament with a quadriceps strain, but England have capable replacements. If Mark Wood isn't fit to make a much-anticipated return to the playing XI, David Willey might enter the fray to keep the left-arm option intact.

England are a formidable white-ball side and have the firepower to beat South Africa more often than not. Unless they choose to rest and rotate ahead of the playoffs, which is unlikely since their last game was a good five days ago, Morgan's men should be able to go through the Super 12 phase unbeaten.

Prediction: England to win Match 39 of the T20 World Cup

