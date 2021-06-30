England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Prediction: Who will win today's match?

The second ODI of the three-match series between England and Sri Lanka will take place at The Oval on Thursday, July 1.

England lived up to their billing as the best white-ball side in the world during the series opener. Despite being without three of their biggest stars in Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler, they cruised to a five-wicket win after bowling Sri Lanka out for 185 thanks to inspired spells of pace bowling. After whitewashing their opponents in the preceding T20I leg, the hosts will want to wrap up this series and test out new players in the dead rubber two days later.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will look to use the remaining two games of this tour as a learning experience before heading back home to face off against India in their next white-ball assignment. With four losses on the trot, morale won't be very high in the side. But after being pushed into a corner because of various issues on and off the field, Kusal Perera's men could have the freedom to express themselves.

England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Match Prediction: Who will win at The Oval?

England v Sri Lanka - 1st ODI

Sri Lanka's batting lineup is almost non-existent right now. In the absence of Niroshan Dickwella, Danushka Gunathilaka and Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka got chances in the top order. But both batsmen failed, leaving captain Perera and No. 5 Wanindu Hasaranga to stitch together a desperate partnership.

With others like Dasun Shanaka and Dhananjaya Lakshan failing to trouble the scorers too much as well, Sri Lanka desperately need a batting overhaul that can't come in this series. The youngsters in the side need to respond well to their baptism by fire, while the senior batsmen need to point them in the right direction.

After four batting failures on the trot against England, Sri Lanka desperately need inspiration from elsewhere. Given the circumstances, the bowling attack has done well to have the hosts in trouble during some minor phases of almost every match. Dushmantha Chameera has bowled quick and aggressively, while Binura Fernando and Hasaranga have dazzled in patches.

On the other hand, England have no such issues despite playing with far fewer specialist batsmen than they would normally. Joe Root's return to the white-ball setup went swimmingly as he notched up a brilliant, calm, unbeaten fifty that showed his value to the side.

Liam Livingstone didn't make the most of an opening opportunity, and with Dawid Malan waiting in the wings, he may not get too many more. Others like Sam Billings need to step up as well, while captain Eoin Morgan is going through a period of inconsistency. If these players join in on the fun caused by Jonny Bairstow, England could coast to yet another ODI series win.

David Willey and Chris Woakes were exceptional in the series opener, taking the new ball ahead of Sam Curran. Scalping a combined seven wickets, they ensured that Sri Lanka were never really in the game. With several bowling options at Morgan's disposal, England are well placed to seal the series in the second ODI.

Prediction: England to win the second ODI against Sri Lanka

