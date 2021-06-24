England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: Preview, probable XIs, match prediction and live streaming details

A confident England will look to seal the three-match T20I series when they take on Sri Lanka in the second match in Cardiff on Thursday (June 24). England had it quite easy in the first T20I as they hammered a hapless Lankan outfit by eight wickets.

Sri Lanka elected to bat first after winning the toss in the opening match, but could only muster a total of 129-7. The visitors had lost half their side for 79 and needed a fighting knock of 50 from Dasun Shanaka to take them close to the 130-mark.

Skipper Kusal Perera scored 30, but could not convert the knock into a substantial one. Sri Lanka will expect better from the likes of Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva. The batsman will have to fire as they gave their bowlers virtually nothing to defend in the first T20I. With the series on the line, the Lankans will hope to lift their game.

England’s bowling was top-notch in the opening T20I. Adil Rashid (2/17) and Sam Curran (2/25) picked up key wickets to hurt Sri Lanka. When it was England’s turn to bat, Jos Buttler led the chase with a fluent, unbeaten 68. It was a cakewalk for England as Buttler and Jason Roy (36) added a quick 80 for the opening wicket.

Accurate with the ball ⚪



Powerful with the bat 🏏



A dominant win 💪



Scorecard/clips: https://t.co/fNJnBfQbTM pic.twitter.com/4PLrC3wBjj — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 23, 2021

England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Match Details

Date: June 24, 2021 (Thursday)

Time: 6:30 PM PM LOCAL/ 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Weather Report

The weather is predicted to be cloudy in Cardiff on Thursday. There could be a few showers as well. The temperature will be around 16-17 degrees Celsius. Humidity in Cardiff for the 2nd T20I is expected to be above 80% while the wind speed will be between 21-23 km/h.

England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Pitch Report

Sri Lankan batsmen struggled batting first on the Cardiff surface. However, Dasun Shanaka showed that runs can definitely be scored. Buttler also impressed for England with the bat.

England's bowlers made an impact as well, with pacer Curran and spinner Rashid proving to be equally effective. The hosts looked in no trouble at all during the chase in the first T20I, so the team winning the toss might prefer chasing.

England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Predicted XIs

England: Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera (c&wk), Avishka Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dhananjaya, Nuwan Pradeep

England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Match Prediction

Sri Lanka have a relatively inexperienced T20I squad in comparison to the hosts. The gulf between the two sides showed in the first match. England will fancy their chances of clinching the T20I series on Thursday itself.

England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I live streaming details in India

TV: Sony Pictures Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app

Edited by Anantaajith Ra