England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Prediction: Who will win today's match?

With the hosts having already clinched the three-match series 2-0, Sri Lanka will have nothing but pride to play for when they face off against England in the final T20I at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

The series has been characterized by poor batting and good bowling from both sides, with England having edged key moments and held their nerve during crunch situations. A change in venue - from Cardiff to Southampton - will be welcomed by both England and Sri Lanka, especially if the wickets get more batting-friendly.

A comprehensive bowling display helped England restrict Sri Lanka to just 129 in the first T20I, before Jos Buttler and Jason Roy put on an authoritative opening stand to orchestrate an eight-wicket win.

Then, in the second T20I, the visiting batting got even worse as they managed only 111, with Mark Wood bowling a fiery spell and Adil Rashid continuing his good form. Although England lost their first four wickets for 36, newbies Liam Livingstone and Sam Billings were calm enough to pull off a five-wicket win.

Without much on the line, Sri Lanka can come out and express themselves at The Rose Bowl. England, meanwhile, have already been vocal about their intent to experiment in this series ahead of the T20 World Cup and could try out a few new combinations.

England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Match Prediction: Who will win the dead rubber in Southampton?

England v Sri Lanka - T20 International Series Second T20I

Despite their stellar performances on the field, England have suffered an injury blow they won't be too happy about. Wicket-keeper Jos Buttler has been ruled out of the final T20I and forthcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka with a calf injury.

England will take heart from their bowling display, which has seen several bowlers step up when needed. Liam Livingstone has been superb in the four overs he has bowled in the series thus far, but he hasn't really been put under much pressure. With the T20 World Cup now revealed to be held in the UAE, the all-rounder could further his case for a regular spot in the T20I side.

Otherwise, England's batsmen have failed to convert their starts into big innings, barring Jos Buttler in the opening game. #1 T20I batter Dawid Malan has looked out of sorts, while opener Jason Roy hasn't made the most of his breezy cameos at the top of the order.

At the end of the day, the English batsmen haven't needed to bat better because of the nightmarish performances of their Sri Lankan counterparts. Danushka Gunathilaka has thrown his wicket away and Avishka Fernando has been a major disappointment, with (relatively) senior players like Kusal Mendis and Kusal Perera having been forced to curb their instincts.

The all-rounders in the side, Wanindu Hasaranga and Dasun Shanaka, have given a decent account of themselves so far. The leg-spinner, in particular, has been impressive with the ball, but hasn't replicated the batting form he showed against Bangladesh.

The pitch in Southampton may play better than the one in Cardiff, which would take some pressure off the Sri Lankan batsmen. But even if England veer away from the plans that have brought them immense white-ball success over the last few years, they should have enough left in the tank to complete a series whitewash.

Prediction: England to win the 3rd T20I

Edited by Atharva Papnoi