England Vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips

Arnav Gupta
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
33   //    15 Oct 2018, 00:07 IST

Sri Lanka v England - 2nd One Day International
Sri Lanka v England - 2nd One Day International

England will play the 3rd ODI match of the series against SriLanka on 17th October, Saturday. The 1st ODI was called off at the end of the 15th over due to rain and the good effort of the groundsmen also went in vain.

In the 2nd ODI, England came out to bat first and gave a target of 279 runs to the hosts in which, English skipper Eoin Morgan played a brilliant knock of 92 runs along with Joe Root's 71 which helped them win the game by 31 runs.

They are now leading the five-match series 1-0.

Let's have a look at the Fantasy Cricket Tips ahead of the 3rd encounter:

Match Date: 13th October, Wednesday.

Time: 2:30 pm Local Time

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele, SriLanka.

Predicted Playing 11:


Sri Lanka

Probable Playing 11: Dinesh Chandimal (C), Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Upul Tharanga, Lasith Malinga, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Akila Dananjaya and Lakshan Sandakan.

Sri Lanka Squad: Dinesh Chandimal (C), Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Upul Tharanga, Lasith Malinga, Thisara Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Pradeep, Dhananjaya de Silva, Amila Aponso, Dushmantha Chameera, Kusal Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Akila Dananjaya and Lakshan Sandakan.

England

Probable Playing 11: Eoin Morgan (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Adil Rashid, Ben Stokes, Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, and Olly Stone.

England Squad: Eoin Morgan (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, Liam Dawson, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Tom Curran, and Olly Stone.

Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Wicket-Keeper: Jos Buttler.

Jos Buttler is the safest and a very good wicketkeeper-batsman to have in the team. In the 2nd ODI, he scored 28 runs from 25 balls including 2 boundaries, and in the same match, he also took more than 3 catches.

Batsmen: Joe Root, Eoin Morgan, Kusal Perera, Jason Roy, and Jonny Bairstow.

Any combination from the above set of batsmen would be good enough. They all have the ability to play big knocks. England skipper Eion Morgan has scored around 106 runs and following him, Joe Root has scored 96 runs so far in the series. Kusal Perera, Jason Roy, and Jonny Bairstow are very good batsmen for their respective sides, so they can also be included in the playing 11.

All-Rounders: Ben Stokes and Thisara Perera.

Ben Stokes and Thisara Perera are the most consistent all-rounders and they can also change the course of a game at any point-of-time. In the 2nd ODI, Thisara scored 44 runs from 49 balls which makes him the top run-scorer for his side and along with that he also picked up a wicket. They both are must-have picks for their respective sides.

Bowlers: Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Lasith Malinga, Akila Dananjaya and Adil Rashid.

Lasith Malinga picked up a 5-wicket haul in the previous game and Chris Woakes also picked 3 wickets in the same game. Therefore, they are must-have picks for their sides. And Olly Stone, Akila Dananjaya and Adil Rashid are regular wicket-takers for their respective sides.


#Team1:

Wicket-Keeper: Jos Buttler.

Batsmen: Joe Root (VC), Eoin Morgan (C), Kusal Perera, and Jason Roy.

All-Rounders: Ben Stokes and Thisara Perera.

Bowlers: Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Lasith Malinga and Akila Dananjaya.


#Team2:

Wicket-Keeper: Jos Buttler (C)

Batsmen: Eoin Morgan, Kusal Perera, Jason Roy (VC), and Jonny Bairstow

All-Rounders: Ben Stokes and Thisara Perera.

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Nuwan Pradeep and Lasith Malinga. 


Key players to choose as captain and vice-captain:

Eoin Morgan, Kusal Perera, Ben Stokes, Upul Tharanga, Jos Buttler, Thisara Perera, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes and Jonny Bairstow.

