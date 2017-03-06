England vs West Indies 2017: 2nd ODI, 5 talking points

Joe Root and Chris Woakes helped England wrap up the series 2-0 at Antigua.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 06 Mar 2017, 08:46 IST

Chris Woakes slammed a terrific half-century to help England cross the line

A low scoring match at Antigua saw England trump West Indies by four wickets to wrap up the three-match series 2-0 with one game to go. Opting to bat first, the West Indies batsmen got starts but failed to convert them into bigger scores with Jason Mohammed the only one to reach the half-century mark. West Indies were bowled out for 225 in the 48th over.

With a dynamic batting line-up, England hoped to scale the target easily. Jason Roy came out all guns blazing and slammed a half-century. But the introduction of spinners, Ashley Nurse and Devendra Bishoo slowed down the scoring and brought a bucket full of wickets. The duo bowled uninterrupted spells from overs 10 to 29 which led to six England wickets.

Joe Root and Chris Woakes then built a superb partnership although Woakes had little overs from the main spinners to contend with. The pair remained unbeaten as England won the game by four wickets with an over and a half to spare.

Brief scores: West Indies 225/10 in 47.5 overs (Mohammed 50, Plunkett 3/32, Finn 2/38) lost to England 226/6 in 48.2 overs (Root 90, Woakes 68, Nurse 3/34)

Take a look at the talking points from the second ODI at North Sound, Antigua.

#5 Jason Mohammed gets a start again

Mohammed has been West Indies' go to man in the first two ODIs and the hard-hitting middle order batsman compiled his second half-century of the series in as many games here at Antigua.

Although a part of the 2006 Under-19 squad along with Kieron Pollard, it is only now that Mohammed has been recognised as international material. His fanciful T20 knocks paved the way for his inclusion in the One-Day squad, and so far, he has done a much better job than the others.

Mohammed walked in with Windies reeling at 46/3 and paved a good stand with Kraigg Brathwaite before the former departed. Carter, however, gave him company and Mohammed once again made a half-century. But he popped a leading edge off Plunkett to mid-on soon after his fifty.