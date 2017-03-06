Root and Woakes guide England to series victory over West Indies in Antigua

by Opta News 06 Mar 2017, 03:14 IST

Joe Root inspired England to a series-clinching four-wicket victory over West Indies on Sunday, combining with the excellent Chris Woakes to overcome a middle-order wobble with a 102-run seventh-wicket partnership.

England made hard work of their 226-run target, with Root (90) - demonstrating some of the attributes that earned him the Test captaincy - plugging away opposite a rotating cast of below-par colleagues after Jason Roy had been dismissed for 52.

However, Woakes mastered the slow pitch to pull an unbeaten 68 off 83 deliveries out of the bag, moving England into an unassailable 2-0 lead with the third and final ODI encounter in Barbados to come.

The hosts had struggled to their total, registering just 15 fours and three sixes as they were bowled out with 13 deliveries of their allocation remaining.

Kraigg Brathwaite (42) and the in-form Jason Mohammed (50) combined for a 72-run fourth-wicket stand in the highlight of an unremarkable Windies innings, Liam Plunkett (3-32) shining for the tourists with ball in hand.

Steven Finn's (2-38) second wicket - a return catch from Kieran Powell (9) - brought up his 100th in ODI cricket.

England may have felt confident of chasing down the modest target but saw Sam Billings dismissed for a duck off his first ball faced in a bad start to their innings.

The arrival of Root at the crease steadied the ship as he teamed up with Roy to put on 86, but the latter - who had earlier been dropped on one and survived a subsequent review by the skin of his teeth - was eventually caught by Carlos Brathwaite on the boundary.

Root continued to rack up the runs but found a reliable batting partner hard to come by, with captain Eoin Morgan (7), Ben Stokes (1), Jos Buttler (0) and Moeen Ali (3) all falling cheaply.

It was Moeen's dismissal that signalled the arrival of Woakes, who stopped the rot with an assured knock, although he had a lucky escape when he was dropped by Rovman Powell - on for the injured Shannon Gabriel (1-17) - on 42.

The teams meet again in Barbados on Thursday.