Who said what - top 5 expert reactions to Jasprit Bumrah's 5-fer in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test ft. Sunil Gavaskar

Ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah continued his incredible run with the ball in the ongoing first Test against England in Leeds. The 31-year-old produced another five-wicket haul in the first innings of the series to help India capture a six-run lead.

It was Bumrah's 14th five-wicket haul in Tests, a 12th away from home, and a third in England. The 12 away five-wicket hauls equaled Kapil Dev's for the most by a bowler in away Tests.

Bumrah also completed 150 Test wickets in SENA countries, becoming the first Asian bowler to achieve the incredible feat. His heroics had fans and former players in awe, with most hailing him as inarguably the best bowler in world cricket.

On that note, let us look at five of the best expert reactions on Jasprit Bumrah's outstanding spell in the ongoing first Test against England.

Top 5 expert reactions to Jasprit Bumrah's 5-fer in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

#1 Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar hailed Jasprit Bumrah for his five-wicket haul and added that the champion pacer may have finished with as many as eight wickets if not for the dropped catches. Despite finishing with excellent figures of 5/83, the 31-year-old saw three catches dropped off his bowling by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravindra Jadeja.

Talking to the host broadcaster about his latest heroics, Gavaskar said (via India Today):

"He's been sensational. If not for those drop catches, he might have had even seven or eight wickets to show against his efforts. He's been the difference when he's had the ball in his hand. Just about every delivery, it looks as if the batter is going to have a bit of a problem."

He added:

"I think he ranks amongst the very best. It's difficult to compare different eras, different pitches, different opposition. But you know in the modern era, without a question he's the greatest, he's the best, no question."

Bumrah has picked up an extraordinary six 5-wicket hauls in his last 15 Tests, starting from the beginning of 2024.

#2 Nasser Hussain

Former England captain Nasser Hussain provided Jasprit Bumrah the ultimate praise, comparing his ability to bamboozle batters with Australian legend Shane Warne. Hussain also wished for the Indian pacer to remain injury-free so fans can enjoy his bowling for as long as possible.

Talking about Bumrah on Sky Sports, he said (via India Today):

"Hopefully he stays injury free and we talk about him for years to come. There are two brilliant things to watch in cricket — a wrist spinner like Shane Warne bamboozling batters and a genuine fast bowler like Bumrah bamboozling batters. He is absolute genius. That is the only word for him. You wouldn't want to replicate him, you wouldn't want to say to young boys and girls to go replicate this run-up or this action."

Bumrah's overall Test numbers are beyond belief, with 210 wickets in 46 matches at an average of 19.33.

#3 Dinesh Karthik

Former Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik hailed Jasprit Bumrah for his value to the side by comparing him to a 'Kohinoor diamond'. The Indian seamer's Test bowling average of 19.33 is the best all-time among bowlers with at least 200 wickets.

"He is as valuable as the Kohinoor diamond. I hope people realise how important he is to the team across formats. He will make it work regardless of formats, bowling phase and any kind of ball. But more importantly, he has got the brain that knows what the batter is trying to do and he has got that wired very nicely," said Karthik on Sky Cricket (via India Today).

With his latest spell, Bumrah has taken over 40 Test wickets in India, Australia, and England.

#4 Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra compared Jasprit Bumrah to a fixed deposit, pointing to the pacer's ability to deliver wickets when most needed. Bumrah dismissed England's best batter, Joe Root, for the 10th time in Test cricket.

Speaking about Bumrah's bowling display, Chopra said on his YouTube channel (via Cric Tracker):

"An ode to Jasprit Bumrah should be written, such a phenomenal player that he is. He is like a fixed deposit. Whenever you need something, and give him the ball, he picks up a wicket. He is absolutely sensational. Jasprit Bumrah has taken one more five-wicket haul. Give him the Bharat Ratna because he is absolutely priceless. The guy is different."

Bumrah was instrumental in India finishing with a 2-2 draw in their previous tour of England in 2021/22, leading all bowlers with 23 wickets in nine innings at an average of 22.47.

#5 Sourav Ganguly

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly expressed his admiration for Jasprit Bumrah while calling on the other pacers to support him. As Bumrah delivered the goods in style, the other three Indian seamers, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Shardul Thakur, combined for woeful figures of 5/288 in 53 overs.

Ganguly posted on his X handle:

"Such a pleasure to watch Bumrah bowl in all formats of the game .. hope fully he will get support from the other end so that he can play 5 tests .. it will keep india in the series."

Bumrah has struggled with injuries in his illustrious career, leading to reports pre-series stating that the pacer will likely play only three out of the five Tests in the ongoing series.

