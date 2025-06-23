Team India reached 90 for two in their second innings at the stumps on Day three of the first Test against England on Sunday (June 22) at the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds. The hosts commenced with an overnight score of 209/3, with Ollie Pope and Harry Brook in the middle.

Pope completed his century in the morning before Prasidh Krishna dismissed him to give India their first breakthrough on Sunday. Harry Brook then played a brilliant knock of 99 (112) in the company of Ben Stokes (20), Jamie Smith (40), and Chris Woakes (38) to help the hosts reach 465 in their first innings. Jasprit Bumrah delivered a phenomenal spell, picking up a five-wicket haul despite multiple dropped catches in his bowling.

Team India then began their second innings with a lead of six runs and got off to a poor start with the early dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal (4). KL Rahul (47*) then stabilized the innings with a 66-run partnership with debutant Sai Sudharsan (30). Ben Stokes broke the threatening stand during the 21st over by dismissing Sudharsan. Rahul and Shubman Gill (6) then took the visiting team to 90/2 and extended the lead to 96 before stumps on the third day.

Fans enjoyed the engaging action that unfolded during the third day of the Headingley Test. They shared their reactions by posting hilarious memes on social media platforms. Here are some of the best memes:

"Bumrah waiting for slip fielders at team hotel be like," an X post read.

"The game is poised in a pretty nice position"- England batter Ollie Pope after stumps on Day 3 of 1st Test vs India in Leeds

Speaking to the reporters after stumps on Day 3, English batter Ollie Pope opined that the first Test is poised evenly as India has a small lead of six runs mid-way through the contest. He said (via ESPNcricinfo):

"It's a long series, and there's a lot to be done in this game still as well. [A deficit of] 40 or 50, just from a mindset, might have given them a little bit more confidence, knowing that they've got that head-start, but playing the game from an even playing field felt quite important. We got those two wickets; they played nicely. KL Rahul batted really well."

"It's important for us to get some early breakthroughs. It obviously would've been nice to get maybe one or two more wickets this evening, but I think the pitch is still playing really well. It's obviously such a quick-scoring ground, with the lightning [fast] outfield. It's obviously an important session tomorrow morning, and the game is poised in a pretty nice position," Pope continued.

Which team has the upper hand after three days in the Headingley Test? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

You can get live match updates of the Headingley Test here.

