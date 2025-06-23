Suniel Shetty reacts to KL Rahul’s performance ahead of Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Veteran Bollywood actor and Karnataka batter KL Rahul’s father-in-law, Suniel Shetty, reacted to the opener’s performance ahead of Day 4 (Monday, June 23) of the first Test between India and England. The Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds is hosting the opening match of the five-match series.

India scored 471 in their first innings, with centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (101), Shubman Gill (147), and Rishabh Pant (134). Meanwhile, Rahul got off to a promising start but fell for 42, unable to convert it into a big innings. In reply, England scored 465, with Ollie Pope (106) and Harry Brook (99) leading the charge, while Jasprit Bumrah claimed five wickets.

At stumps on Day 3, India were 90 for 2 in 23.5 overs in their second innings, with Rahul batting fluently on 47 and skipper Gill unbeaten on six.

On Monday, ahead of Day 4’s play, the Instagram page @instantbollywood shared a video showing paparazzi praising Rahul’s performance in front of Suniel Shetty. In response, the actor pointed towards the sky and said:

“Aaj important din hai.” [Today is an important day].

Meanwhile, Rahul married Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty, daughter of Suniel Shetty, on January 23, 2023. The couple welcomed their daughter, Evaarah, on March 24, 2025.

Former India legend makes a big statement on KL Rahul after Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Indian opener KL Rahul couldn’t build on his strong start in the first innings against England and was dismissed for 42. He looked in excellent touch again and remained unbeaten on 47 at stumps on Day 3.

After the day’s play, former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, speaking on Sony Sports, praised Rahul as a complete team player and remarked that the 33-year-old himself doesn’t realize how good he truly is. He said [as quoted by Times Now]:

“Total team man. He has even been asked to keep wickets. He does that for the team, and that's what you want in the team. You see the way he reacts to the situation.”

“He's got an equanimity about him, which is so rare because in today's day and age where everybody's got to be doing things to show that they have achieved something, his celebrations are also muted. One thing everybody agrees about KL Rahul is that he doesn't know how good a player he is. I mean, he would agree,” he added.

In his 59th Test, Rahul has amassed 3,346 runs at an average of 34.14, including 17 fifties and eight centuries.

