Jasprit Bumrah’s son poses with the fifer match ball after Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [In Picture]

Sanjana Ganesan, wife of Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, shared a picture of their son Angad posing with the fifer match ball after the conclusion of Day 3 (Sunday, June 22) of the 1st Test against England. The series opener is being held at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds.

In reply to India’s first-innings total of 471, England put up 465, with Ollie Pope (106) and Harry Brook (99) making significant contributions. Despite three dropped catches off his bowling and a wicket being overturned due to a no-ball, Bumrah was outstanding for the visitors, finishing with figures of 5/83 and claiming his 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

After the end of Day 3’s play, Sanjana Ganesan shared a picture on her Instagram stories of their son Angad — who was born in September 2023 — posing with his father Bumrah’s fifer match ball.

Take a look at the picture here:

Jasprit Bumrah’s son poses with the fifer match ball (Image via Instagram-@sanjanaganesan)

Meanwhile, at stumps, India were 90/2 after 23.5 overs, with KL Rahul unbeaten on 47 and Shubman Gill on six, extending their lead to 96 runs.

Former England bowler hails Jasprit Bumrah for his outstanding spell in the 1st Test

Former fast bowler Steven Finn lauded India’s pace ace Jasprit Bumrah for his brilliant five-wicket performance on Day 3 of the opening Test against England. In his column for BBC Sport, the 36-year-old remarked that Bumrah consistently delivers with an almost uncanny accuracy. He wrote:

"He is like a computer constantly calibrating what is needed in any given situation, and he is able to implement almost exactly what he wants to with absolute precision. A batter could watch as many hours of Bumrah footage as they like, yet still be surprised when they face him. There is no 'tell' as to what he going to bowl. No change of arm path, no change of finger position. A batter can only rely on reacting to what is coming their way."

In his 46th Test, Bumrah has taken 210 wickets at an outstanding average of 19.33 and a strike rate of 41.8, including 14 five-wicket hauls to his name.

