Prasidh Krishna dismisses Ollie Pope with an innocuous delivery early on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Pacer Prasidh Krishna provided an early breakthrough for India by removing centurion Ollie Pope in the third over of Day 3 (Sunday, June 22) of the first Test against England. The contest is being played at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds.
The dismissal came on the first ball of the 52nd over of England’s innings. Prasidh bowled a short and wide delivery outside the off stump. Pope went for an aggressive slash but only managed a thick edge, which Rishabh Pant safely pouched behind the stumps.
Watch the video of the dismissal here:
The right-handed batter departed after a well-crafted 106 off 137 balls, which included 14 boundaries. His dismissal left England at 225/4 after 51.1 overs.
Team India will aim for a more disciplined bowling performance and tighter fielding on Day 3 after an underwhelming Day 2
After being asked to bat first, India posted 471 runs in 113 overs in their first innings. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 101 off 159 balls, while captain Shubman Gill played a fine knock of 147 off 227 deliveries.
Rishabh Pant, the vice-captain, added to the tally with a fine 134 off 178 balls. However, the lower middle order crumbled, with India losing their last seven wickets for just 41 runs, slipping from 430/3 to 471 all out.
In reply, Jasprit Bumrah gave India an early breakthrough by dismissing Zak Crawley for four in the first over. Soon after, Ben Duckett was dropped twice off Bumrah’s bowling and made the most of those chances, scoring 62 off 94 balls.
Ollie Pope also benefited from a reprieve on 60 when Jaiswal put down a catch off Bumrah.
The seamer later removed Joe Root for 28, while Pope went on to complete a century. In the final over of the day, Bumrah had Harry Brook caught for a duck, but the delivery was called a no-ball, adding to India’s frustration. While Bumrah was exceptional, the remaining bowlers lacked accuracy, which helped England reach 209/3 at stumps.
