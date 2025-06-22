Prasidh Krishna dismisses Ollie Pope with an innocuous delivery early on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

Pacer Prasidh Krishna provided an early breakthrough for India by removing centurion Ollie Pope in the third over of Day 3 (Sunday, June 22) of the first Test against England. The contest is being played at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds.

The dismissal came on the first ball of the 52nd over of England’s innings. Prasidh bowled a short and wide delivery outside the off stump. Pope went for an aggressive slash but only managed a thick edge, which Rishabh Pant safely pouched behind the stumps.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

Expand Tweet

Trending

The right-handed batter departed after a well-crafted 106 off 137 balls, which included 14 boundaries. His dismissal left England at 225/4 after 51.1 overs.

Team India will aim for a more disciplined bowling performance and tighter fielding on Day 3 after an underwhelming Day 2

After being asked to bat first, India posted 471 runs in 113 overs in their first innings. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 101 off 159 balls, while captain Shubman Gill played a fine knock of 147 off 227 deliveries.

Rishabh Pant, the vice-captain, added to the tally with a fine 134 off 178 balls. However, the lower middle order crumbled, with India losing their last seven wickets for just 41 runs, slipping from 430/3 to 471 all out.

In reply, Jasprit Bumrah gave India an early breakthrough by dismissing Zak Crawley for four in the first over. Soon after, Ben Duckett was dropped twice off Bumrah’s bowling and made the most of those chances, scoring 62 off 94 balls.

Ollie Pope also benefited from a reprieve on 60 when Jaiswal put down a catch off Bumrah.

The seamer later removed Joe Root for 28, while Pope went on to complete a century. In the final over of the day, Bumrah had Harry Brook caught for a duck, but the delivery was called a no-ball, adding to India’s frustration. While Bumrah was exceptional, the remaining bowlers lacked accuracy, which helped England reach 209/3 at stumps.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news