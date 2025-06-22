"Suja diya yaar isne maar maar ke" - Rishabh Pant's hilarious quip moments before dismissal on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 1st Test goes viral [Watch]

India’s wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, known for his entertaining antics on the field, once again grabbed attention with a hilarious quip before his dismissal on Day 2 (Saturday, June 21) of the first Test against England. The Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds is hosting the opening match of the five-Test series.

On the first ball of the 108th over of India’s first innings, Josh Tongue bowled an inswinger aimed at the pads. Pant missed the glance and was struck near the knee.

After the delivery, he humorously turned to Ravindra Jadeja, who was at the non-striker’s end, and said:

“Suja diya yaar isne maar maar ke. Same jagah maare ja raha hai.” [He’s bruised me with all these hits. He keeps hitting the same spot again and again].

Meanwhile, the southpaw was trapped lbw by Tongue on the very next delivery, ending his brilliant knock of 134 off 178 balls, studded with 12 fours and six sixes. Yashasvi Jaiswal (101) and Shubman Gill (147) also scored fine centuries, guiding India to a total of 471 in their first innings.

In reply, the hosts were 209/3 after 49 overs at stumps on Day 2, with Ollie Pope unbeaten on 100 and Harry Brook yet to open his account. Jasprit Bumrah picked up all three wickets for India.

“A real entertainer and a match winner” - Former India head coach praises Rishabh Pant for his brilliant century

Rishabh Pant hammered his seventh century for India in the first Test against England, scoring 134 off 178 balls, decorated with 12 fours and six maximums. Reacting to his knock, former India head coach Ravi Shastri said [as quoted by Sky Sports]:

“Outrageous. He plays the numbers game beautifully, plays the way he wants. He will block for a bit and then shift gears. He has his own computer and only he knows how it works. That's his USP. That's what puts bowlers under pressure and makes him box office, a real entertainer and a match winner."

In his 44th Test, the 27-year-old has accumulated 3,082 runs at an average of 43.40, including 15 fifties and seven centuries.

