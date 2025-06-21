Crowd cheers as steward pulls off a clean catch of Rishabh Pant’s monster six in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

The crowd burst into loud applause when a steward calmly caught Rishabh Pant’s huge six on Day 2 (Saturday, June 21) of the opening Test in the five-match series between India and England. The match is taking place at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds.

The moment came on the very first ball of the 104th over of India’s innings. Shoaib Bashir tossed up a flighted delivery on the stumps, which Pant kneeled down for and launched a powerful slog-sweep over square leg for a massive six. The crowd erupted in delight as a steward in the stands completed a clean catch, adding to the lively atmosphere.

Meanwhile, the southpaw produced a superb innings, scoring 134 off 178 balls, laced with 12 fours and six towering sixes. Featuring in his 44th Test match, this knock marked his seventh century in the longest format, making him India’s wicketkeeper with the most Test hundreds — surpassing MS Dhoni, who scored six centuries in 90 games.

India falter after centuries from Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant; lose last 7 wickets for just 41 runs

After being asked to bat first on Day 1, India made an excellent start. Yashasvi Jaiswal led the charge with his fifth Test century, compiling 101 off 159 balls with 16 boundaries and a six.

Captain Shubman Gill also rose to the occasion, scoring his sixth Test hundred, while Rishabh Pant provided solid support with a well-made half-century. By stumps on Day 1, the visitors were comfortably placed at 359/3 after 85 overs, with Gill unbeaten on 127 and Pant on 65.

The pair carried their momentum into the morning session of Day 2, adding 34 runs in the first 10 overs. Pant was at his attacking best, reaching his seventh Test century with a six, bringing up the landmark in just 146 balls.

England finally broke the partnership when off-spinner Shoaib Bashir removed Gill for a splendid 147 off 227 deliveries, laced with 19 fours and a six. Their 209-run stand for the fourth wicket ended with India at 430/4.

Returning to the side, Karun Nair failed to impress, departing for a duck, and Pant soon followed after a brilliant 134 off 178 balls. Things went from bad to worse for India when Shardul Thakur fell cheaply for just one run. At lunch on Day 2, India had slipped to 454 for 7, with Ravindra Jadeja unbeaten on two.

In the post-lunch session, England tightened their grip, wrapping up the Indian innings for 471 in 113 overs — the visitors losing their last seven wickets for just 41 runs. Ben Stokes and Josh Tongue starred with the ball for the hosts, claiming four wickets apiece.

