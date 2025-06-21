"Thank you cricket for MS Dhoni" - England share top murals from Leeds during ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [In Pictures]

England Cricket shared top murals from Leeds during the first Test between England and India, including one of MS Dhoni. The Test began on Friday, June 20, and is being played at Headingley, Leeds.

Ad

England Cricket shared pictures on Instagram. The first is a mural of a restaurant on the glass of which was written -

"Thank you England for cricket. Thank you cricket for MS Dhoni."

The post also included murals from across the streets in Leeds during the ongoing first Test between England and India. Below is the Instagram post where the murals can be seen:

Ad

Trending

On the first day of the opening Test, England won the toss and opted to bowl first. However, the decision did not quite go in their favor. Opening the batting for India, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul added 91 runs for the first wicket, setting the tone for the innings. Rahul was dismissed for 42, with debutant Sai Sudharsan getting out for a duck.

However, captain Shubman Gill joined Jaiswal and the duo took the innings forward. Jaiswal went on to score a hundred, making 101 off 159 balls. Gill also scored an unbeaten ton, remaining not out on 127 with Rishabh Pant unbeaten on 65 with him as the day ended.

Ad

MS Dhoni played second-most Tests as India captain

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in Chennai in 2005. He scored 30 runs off 54 balls in the first innings for India as the game eventually ended in a draw.

The right-hander played 90 Tests for India and made 4876 runs at an average of 38.09 with six hundreds and 33 half-centuries.

MS Dhoni played his last Test in 2014 against Australia at Melbourne and announced his retirement from the format mid-way through the series. He led India in 60 Tests during his tenure as captain in the longest format from 200 to 2014.

Out of these 60 Tests, Dhoni managed to lead the team to 27 wins with 18 defeats and 15 draws. He ended with a win percentage of 45% as Test captain of India.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news