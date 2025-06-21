Ollie Pope takes a screamer to send Karun Nair packing for a duck on comeback in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

England’s Ollie Pope pulled off a brilliant catch to dismiss India’s Karun Nair for a duck in his first Test appearance since 2017. The moment unfolded on Day 2 (Saturday, June 21) of the first Test in the five-match series between England and India at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds.

The dismissal occurred on the final ball of the 105th over of India’s innings. England skipper Ben Stokes bowled a fuller delivery wide outside off stump. Nair reached for it, aiming to drive through the covers but mistimed the shot, sending it flying towards Ollie Pope, who dived sharply to his left like a goalkeeper and pulled off a brilliant catch.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

Expand Tweet

Trending

The 33-year-old had a disappointing outing, falling for a four-ball duck. His dismissal left India at 447/5 after 105 overs.

England mount a comeback with four wickets in the morning session of Day 2

After being put in to bat on Day 1, India enjoyed a near-perfect start. Yashasvi Jaiswal struck his fifth Test century, scoring 101 off 159 balls with 16 fours and a six. Skipper Shubman Gill rose to the occasion as well, notching up his sixth hundred, while Rishabh Pant supported him brilliantly with a half-century.

The visitors ended Day 1 strongly at 359/3 after 85 overs, with Gill unbeaten on 127 and Pant on 65.

The duo continued their fine form in the morning session of Day 2, adding 34 runs in the first 10 overs. Pant was superb, reaching his seventh Test hundred with a six, bringing up the milestone in just 146 deliveries.

England finally broke the stand when off-spinner Shoaib Bashir dismissed Gill for a magnificent 147 off 227 balls, which included 19 fours and a six, ending a 209-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Comeback man Karun Nair disappointed, falling for a duck, while Pant departed soon after for a brilliant 134 off 178 balls. To make matters worse for India, Shardul Thakur was dismissed cheaply for one. At lunch on Day 2, India were 454/7, with Ravindra Jadeja unbeaten on two at the crease.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news