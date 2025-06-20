Karun Nair’s wife pens emotional note on comeback after 8 years in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

India batter Karun Nair’s wife, Sanaya Tankariwala, shared an emotional message on social media after her husband earned a Test cap after eight years. The right-handed batter is part of India’s playing XI for the opening Test of the five-match series against England, which kicked off today, Friday, June 20, at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds.

Sanaya shared a video on her Instagram Stories, capturing the moment when India’s national anthem was played before the match began, with her husband Karun Nair in the frame. She captioned the clip:

“Goosebumps every time I hear the Indian national anthem. And this one’s all the more special.”

Karun Nair’s wife pens emotional note on comeback after 8 years (Image via Instagram-@sanayatankariwalanair)

Meanwhile, England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and chose to bowl first. For India, Sai Sudharsan received his maiden Test cap, while Karun Nair returned to the playing XI after eight years.

Shardul Thakur is also back in the Test side, playing his first match since featuring in a game against South Africa in Centurion in December 2023.

Playing XI of both sides:

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir.

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Karun Nair is the only Indian batter apart from Virender Sehwag to score a triple century in Test cricket

Karun Nair made his Test debut for India in a match against England in 2016 at Mohali, where he was run out for just four runs in his only innings. In his third Test, also against England, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, he created history by becoming only the second Indian after Virender Sehwag to score a triple century in Tests, smashing an unbeaten 303 off 381 balls.

Meanwhile, before the 2025 England Test, Nair’s last appearance in the format was in 2017 against Australia. Coming into the Leeds Test against England, he has played six Tests overall, scoring 374 runs at an impressive average of 62.33, with one century to his name.

