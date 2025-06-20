Sai Sudharsan falls for a duck on debut as he is caught down leg side off Ben Stokes in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test 

India’s debutant Sai Sudharsan was dismissed for a duck on the stroke of lunch on Day 1 (Friday, June 20) of the first Test in the five-match series against England. The match is being played at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds.

The dismissal came on the fourth ball of the 26th over of India’s first innings. England skipper Ben Stokes smartly placed a leg gully just before the delivery and bowled one on the pads. The southpaw tried to glance it to the leg side but managed only a faint edge, which wicketkeeper Jamie Smith brilliantly collected with a sharp dive to his right.

Sudharsan walked back for a four-ball duck, leaving India at 92/2 after 25.4 overs at lunch on Day 1.

India stumble with two quick wickets despite solid opening partnership

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and chose to bowl first in the first Test. India handed Sai Sudharsan his Test debut, while Karun Nair returned to the playing XI after eight years. The visitors’ opening pair, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, gave India a solid start, safely negotiating the opening spells of Chris Woakes and Brydon Carse to reach 27/0 after 10 overs.

As they settled in, both batters grew in confidence, with Rahul, in particular, playing some exquisite cover drives. The duo brought up their fifty-run partnership in 15 overs and continued to look comfortable at the crease as India progressed to 91/0 after 24 overs.

However, on the fifth ball of the 25th over, Carse broke through. Rahul, who had looked in fine touch, edged a wider delivery to Joe Root at slip and departed for a well-made 42 off 78 balls.

Debutant Sudharsan, meanwhile, had an outing to forget as he was dismissed for a four-ball duck, caught down the leg side. At lunch on Day 1, India were 92/2, with Jaiswal standing firm on 42 off 74 balls.

