Rishabh Pant breaks Rohit Sharma’s massive WTC record during ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

India’s vice-captain Rishabh Pant has broken Rohit Sharma’s record for the most sixes hit by an Indian in the World Test Championship (WTC). The southpaw accomplished this feat on Day 1 (Friday, June 20) of the first Test in the five-match series against England at Headingley, Leeds.

Rishabh Pant came in to bat at No. 5 and remained unbeaten on 65 off 102 balls at Stumps, striking six fours and two sixes. In the process, he increased his WTC sixes tally to 58 from 35 matches since 2019, surpassing Rohit Sharma’s record of 56 sixes in 40 games. Overall, Pant now ranks second, behind only England captain Ben Stokes, who has hit 83 sixes in 54 WTC matches.

Meanwhile, former skipper Rohit Sharma is not part of India’s squad for the ongoing Test series against England, as he announced his retirement from red-ball cricket last month. The Indian stalwart featured in 67 Tests, amassing 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57, with 18 fifties and 12 centuries to his name. The 38-year-old is currently enjoying a vacation with his family in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill’s unbeaten 138-run partnership puts India in command in 1st Test against England

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and asked India to bat first. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul (42) gave the visitors a solid start with a 91-run stand off 151 deliveries. Debutant Sai Sudharsan came in at No. 3 but couldn’t make an impact, falling for a four-ball duck.

Skipper Shubman Gill walked in at No. 4 and, together with Jaiswal, built an excellent 129-run partnership for the third wicket, steadying India’s innings. Jaiswal brought up his fifth Test century, finishing with 101 off 159 balls, including 16 fours and a six.

Rishabh Pant then joined Gill at the crease, and together they took charge of England’s bowling attack. Gill brought up his sixth Test century, while Pant notched up his 16th half-century. They have put together an unbroken 138-run partnership off 198 deliveries for the fourth wicket. At Stumps on Day 1, India were in a commanding position at 359/3 after 85 overs, with Gill on 127 and Pant on 65.

About the author Dev Sharma



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

