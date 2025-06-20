Rohit Sharma enjoys vacation with wife Ritika Sajdeh in Abu Dhabi post IPL 2025 [In Pictures]

Veteran Indian batter Rohit Sharma gave fans a glimpse of his holiday by sharing a picture with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, on social media on Friday, June 20. Earlier in the day, the star cricketer was spotted at the Mumbai airport with Ritika and their children — daughter Samaira and son Ahaan — as they headed off for their vacation.

Rohit posted a photo with Ritika on his Instagram story, along with a scenic shot of the view from his hotel on Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Check out the pictures here:

Rohit Sharma enjoys vacation with wife Ritika Sajdeh (Image via Instagram-@rohitsharma45)

On the cricketing front, Rohit Sharma was last seen in action during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, which wrapped up on June 3. Playing for the Nita Ambani-owned Mumbai Indians (MI), Rohit featured in 15 matches, scoring 418 runs at an average of 29.85 and an impressive strike rate of 149.28.

The experienced opener notched up four fifties. His best knock — an 81-run effort off 50 balls — came against Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT) in the eliminator.

However, MI’s campaign fell short once again as they were knocked out by Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2. It continued their wait for a spot in the final since their last appearance back in 2020.

Rohit Sharma is likely to be part of India’s squad for the ODI series in Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma bid farewell to T20Is after leading India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title and announced his retirement from Test cricket in May 2025. Going forward, the 38-year-old will focus solely on the ODI format. India’s next ODI series is a three-match tour of Bangladesh, set to begin on August 17.

The Indian stalwart has played 273 ODIs, amassing 11,168 runs at an average of 48.76 and a strike rate of 92.80. He racked up 58 fifties, 32 centuries, and a highest score of 264.

