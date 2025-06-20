Rohit Sharma spotted with wife & kids at Mumbai airport ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Tests [Watch]

India’s ODI skipper Rohit Sharma was recently seen at the Mumbai airport with his wife Ritika Sajdeh, daughter Samaira, and son Ahaan. The 38-year-old will not be part of the five-match Test series against England, which begins today (Friday, June 20), as he announced his retirement from the longest format on May 7.

Amid this, the star batter was seen at the airport on Friday, sporting a loose-fitting blue T-shirt, dark denim jeans, and white sneakers, completing his casual look with a pair of shades. Meanwhile, his wife Ritika was seen carrying their newborn son, Ahaan.

Watch the video here:

On the cricketing front, Rohit last played in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). Representing the Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians (MI), he appeared in 15 matches, scoring 418 runs at an average of 29.85 and a strike rate of 149.28. The seasoned opener registered four half-centuries, with his highest score of 81 coming in their win over Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Eliminator.

Meanwhile, MI’s campaign came to an end with a loss to Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 2, extending their wait for an appearance in the final since the 2020 season.

Rohit Sharma is expected to return to action in August 2025

Rohit Sharma stepped away from T20Is after leading India to glory in the 2024 T20 World Cup and announced his retirement from Test cricket last month. Going forward, the 38-year-old will feature for India only in the 50-over format.

The Men in Blue’s next ODI assignment is scheduled for August, when they will tour Bangladesh for a three-match series, starting August 17. In the 50-over format, the opening batter has played 273 matches since making his debut in 2007.

Over this period, Rohit Sharma has amassed 11,168 runs at an impressive average of 48.76 and a strike rate of 92.80. His record includes 58 half-centuries and 32 centuries, with a career-best score of 264 against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, in 2014.

