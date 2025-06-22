"Simply the best" - Sanjana Ganesan's heartwarming story as Jasprit Bumrah breaks record on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan, wife of India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, shared a heartfelt message on social media after her husband’s record-breaking performance on Day 2 (Saturday, June 21) of the first Test against England. The Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds is hosting the series opener.

On the third ball of the 29th over in England’s first innings, Bumrah dismissed Ben Duckett for 62, becoming the Asian bowler with the most Test wickets in SENA countries. He overtook Pakistan legend Wasim Akram, who claimed 146 wickets in 32 matches at an average of 24.11. As of June 21, Bumrah has 148 wickets in 32 Tests in these conditions, with a remarkable average of 20.92.

As the 31-year-old reached this incredible milestone, his wife Sanjana Ganesan dedicated an Instagram story to him, writing:

Trending

“Simply the best.”

Sanjana Ganesan's heartwarming story for Jasprit Bumrah (Image via Instagram-@sanjanaganesan)

In his 46th Test, Bumrah boasts 208 wickets at a remarkable average of 19.35 and a strike rate of 41.8, with 13 five-wicket hauls to his credit.

Jasprit Bumrah shines, but the other bowlers and fielders spoil the party for India

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a century on Day 1 of the 1st Test against England, making 101 off 159 deliveries. Shubman Gill also impressed with a composed 147 from 227 balls, while vice-captain Rishabh Pant contributed 134 off 178 balls.

However, after Gill and Pant’s 209-run stand for the fourth wicket was broken, India suffered a collapse, losing their last seven wickets for just 41 runs, slumping from 430/3 to 471 all out. Ben Stokes and Josh Tongue did the damage with four wickets each.

In response, Jasprit Bumrah struck early, removing Zak Crawley for four in the first over. Soon after, Ben Duckett was dropped twice and capitalised by making 62 off 94 balls. Ollie Pope also survived a chance on 60 when Jaiswal dropped him off Bumrah’s bowling.

Bumrah managed to dismiss Joe Root for 28, while Pope went on to hit a century. In the final over of the day, Harry Brook was caught for a duck off Bumrah, but the delivery turned out to be a no-ball, adding to India’s frustration.

Despite Bumrah’s stellar effort, the rest of the bowlers struggled with their line and length, allowing England to reach 209/3 at stumps on Day 2, with Pope unbeaten on 100 and Brook yet to score.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news