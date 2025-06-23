"I've seen Phil Salt do it as well" - Dinesh Karthik's subtle dig at Mohammed Siraj during ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik recently reacted to Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj's heated exchange with England's Harry Brook in the ongoing Test series opener at Headingley, Leeds. The war of words took place on Day 3, during the 84th over of England's innings.

Karthik pointed out that Brook wasn't the first batter from North England to have got into Siraj's head. He recalled Phil Salt doing something similar in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Siraj and Salt had a go at each other during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) match in the league stage. Playing for DC, Salt scored 87 runs off 45 balls to guide his team to a seven-wicket win at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

In a video shared by Sky Sports Cricket on YouTube, here's what Karthik said (from 2:35):

"It's not the first time that someone from North England has taken on Siraj. I've seen Phil Salt do it as well."

Brook had the last laugh in the mini-battle with Siraj. The talented batter struck a six over long-on and a four towards the backward point region in the fast bowler's subsequent over.

Siraj registered figures of 27-0-122-2 in the innings as England were bowled out for 456 in response to India's 471-run first innings total. Brook missed out on a century, getting out after a 99-run knock off 112 balls.

"I'm sure a lot of his family is watching" - Dinesh Karthik on Harry Brook falling short of a homeground hundred

In the same video, Dinesh Karthik spoke about the things that would have gone through the mind of Harry Brook while batting at his home ground. He suggested that getting a Test ton at the venue would have meant a lot to the 26-year-old.

He remarked (from 1:18):

"He's a Yorkie boy. He had a great relationship with his grandmother as well. And all of those kinds of thoughts come flooding to your mind because it would mean a lot. Any batter you can ask and scoring in that ground that they've almost played their entirety of cricket would mean a lot. You'll know a lot of people from the crowd, I'm sure a lot of his family is watching."

Brook had luck on his side as he got two reprieves in the innings. He was dropped on 46 and 82 off Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah's bowling, respectively. However, he ultimately failed to reach his ninth Test hundred, perishing to Prasidh Krishna at 99 in the 88th over.

Commenting on his knock and the heartbreak, Karthik added (from 1:40):

"He had a bit of a charmed innings. I think India were very hospitable in the way they fielded when they came to Harry Brook. But at the end, he just fell short by one. It's very hard to put yourself in his shoes because there must be a lot of emotions going through his mind at that point of time."

Bumrah was the pick of the Indian bowlers in the innings. He bagged his 14th five-wicket haul in the format. The visitors finished 90/2 at stumps on Day 3, leading England by 96 runs.

