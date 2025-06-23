MS Dhoni attends tennis-coach-cum-friend's birthday in Ranchi post IPL 2025 [Watch]

Former India captain MS Dhoni was present for the birthday party of tennis-coach-cum-friend Surender Kumar in Ranchi. Surender cut a tennis-themed cake and even shed tears of joy amid the celebration.

The video of the birthday celebration was shared by Dhoni's tennis partner Sumeet Kumar Bajaj on his Instagram handle. Surender could be seen wiping tears before eating the cake from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star's hand.

It is worth mentioning that MS Dhoni relishes playing tennis and has even participated in multiple tournaments with his partner Sumeet. The two were the winners of the JSCA Tennis Championship in the men's doubles category in 2022.

The pair completed a hat-trick with the victory, having previously won the competition in 2020 and 2021.

On the cricketing front, Dhoni was last seen in action during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The new rules allowed CSK to retain the legendary wicketkeeper as an uncapped player for ₹4 crore.

"There's no hurry to decide what needs to be done" - MS Dhoni on the possibility of him playing in IPL 2026

MS Dhoni served as CSK's interim captain during IPL 2025 after regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was sidelined due to an elbow injury after the team's first five fixtures.

The Chennai-based side failed to qualify for the playoffs. They bagged their first-ever wooden spoon in the tournament's history, finishing at the bottom of the point table with just four wins from 14 outings.

Their campaign ended with a consolation 83-run victory over the Gujarat Titans (GT). In the post-match presentation of the match, Dhoni revealed that he hasn't made a decision regarding his IPL future and will take a call in the upcoming months.

The 43-year-old said (via Cricbuzz):

"I have 4-5 months to decide, there's no hurry to decide what needs to be done. Every year it's 15% more effort to keep the body fit. You have to be at your best, this is top level cricket. It's professional cricket. It's not always performance you can count. If cricketers start retiring because of their performances, some of them will retire at the age of 22.

"What is important to see is how much hunger you have and how fit you are. How much you can contribute for the team. Whether the team needs you or doesn’t, so I have enough time. Will go back to Ranchi, haven't been home for a while, so I will enjoy a few bike rides and then decide. I am not saying I am done, not saying I am coming back at the same time. I have the luxury of time. Will think about it and then decide."

MS Dhoni scored 196 runs across 13 innings at a strike rate of 135.17 in IPL 2025. It remains to be seen whether fans will get to see him in action next year as well.

