Prasidh Krishna overshadows former RCB pacer to create embarrassing record on Day 3 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Team India pacer Prasidh Krishna surpassed former speedster Varun Aaron to set an unwanted record during the ongoing Test series opener against England at Headingley, Leeds. The right-arm seamer registered figures of 20-0-128-3 in England's first innings.

Krishna ended with an economy rate of 6.40. It is the worst economy rate by an Indian bowler in Test cricket for a spell of at least 20 overs. Aaron previously held the embarrassing record.

The tearaway fast bowler leaked runs at an economy rate of 5.91 in the Adelaide Test against Australia in 2013. He recorded a spell of 23-1-136-2.

Meanwhile, Krishna claimed three important wickets despite the underwhelming economy rate. The 29-year-old dismissed Ollie Pope, Harry Brook and Jamie Smith.

England were bowled out for 465 in response to India's 471-run total. Pope and Brook were the top performers with the bat, scoring 106 and 99, respectively. For India, Jasprit Bumrah shone with the ball, picking up his 14th five-wicket haul in Tests.

"That is been the challenge" - Deep Dasgupta highlights the reason behind Prasidh Krishna's economy rate

Former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta opined that while Prasidh Krishna bowled some good balls during his spell, he was a bit inconsistent. He suggested that the bowler tends to leak runs against attacking batters because of his natural length being on the shorter side.

The cricketer-turned-commentator's remarks came on JioHotstar. He was quoted as saying by NDTV:

"That is been the challenge. He (Prasidh Krishna) has bowled good deliveries, but not consistently enough. We have always talked about Prasidh's natural length, and especially against batters, who love playing their shots and have an array of options available to them, it becomes a little difficult. So, every now and then, you'd see him leaking runs. That is the reason you see that kind of economy rate."

India finished Day 3 at 90/2 in 23.5 overs, leading England by 96 runs. KL Rahul and skipper Shubman Gill will resume batting on the fourth day at their overnight scores of 47* and 6*, respectively.

