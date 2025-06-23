"He writes a journal" - Former RCB batter's stunning take on Sai Sudharsan during ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik recently spoke about the things top-order batter Sai Sudharsan does off the field. He suggested that the southpaw writes a journal and has a very mature attitude at a young age.

Karthik mentioned that Sudharsan also practices things like meditation and yoga. He opined that the 23-year-old was ready to prove his mettle at the highest level.

The cricketer-turned-commentator's comments came in a video posted by Sky Sports Cricket on YouTube. He said (9:30):

"I'm pretty sure he writes a journal. He is someone who has a very old head on very young shoulders. He does a lot of things off the field, like meditation, plenty of yoga, and has a very long warm-up regime as well. He is a man who is ready to shine on this international scene. In the limited opportunities that he has had in ODI, he has done really well, and now he has got his opportunity in Test cricket as well."

Trending

Sudharshan earned his maiden Test call-up for the ongoing five-match away Test series against England. His career started on a dismal note as he bagged a four-ball duck in the first innings.

The talented youngster showed great improvement in the subsequent essay, but failed to convert his start into a big score. He finished with 30 runs off 48 deliveries.

Speaking about Sudharsan's Test debut, Karthik remarked (from 10:00):

"First innings, caught down the leg side, but today he looked solid. He played the part, and as luck would have it, it's not going to be easy. You need to fight it out. One innocuous shot and caught at midwicket. That's how the game goes."

Sudharsan was dismissed in the 21st over of India's second innings. He was caught by Zak Crawley at midwicket off Ben Stokes' bowling. The visitors secured a 96-run lead on Day 3, finishing 90/2 at Stumps.

"He is as valuable as the Kohinoor diamond" - Dinesh Karthik's massive praise for Jasprit Bumrah amid ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Team India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was the lone warrior for the touring side in England's first innings. The speedster picked up five wickets, registering his 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

Dinesh Karthik lauded Bumrah's bowling exploits and compared his value to the Kohinoor diamond. Pointing out how the speedster has performed admirably across formats, he said in the same video (from 7:24):

"He is as valuable as the Kohinoor diamond. I hope people realize how important he is to the Indian bowling attack across formats. You give him any ball, old ball, new ball, white ball, pink ball, green ball, I don't know what ball you cna give him, he will make it work. He's got immense skill set, but more importantly, he's got a brain that ticks, that knows what the batsman is trying to do and how am I going to pick up his wicket."

It is worth mentioning that 12 of Bumrah's 14 five-wicket hauls have come in away Test matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news