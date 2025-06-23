"Maine galat bol diya tha toss pe" - Rohit Sharma reveals hilarious story of lying to Anil Kumble during 2013 Champions League final

Star Indian batter Rohit Sharma revealed a hilarious story from the 2013 Champions League final. The final was played in Delhi between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Rohit Sharma was leading MI and spoke about an incident from that final where he had lied to Anil Kumble, who was the mentor of the team. While it was decided that they would bowl first if they won the toss, Rohit opted to bat first as he had forgotten what to do after winning the toss.

"2013 ki baat hai. Champions League ki baat hai. Delhi mai. Udhar toss jeet kar apne ko fielding karna tha maine toss jeet ke batting kar li. Mai bola nahi Anil bhai mereko udhar wicket thoda dikha accha hai toh maine soch liya batting lekin mai actually bhul gaya tha ki kya bolna hai toh maine galat bol diya tha toss pe. Jeet gaye hum log," he said on 'Who's The Boss', a talk show hosted by Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra.

Trending

("It is an incident from 2013. It is from the Champions League in Delhi. There we had to win the toss and take fielding but I won the toss and took batting. I told Anil Kumble that I could see that the wicket was good so I thought we should bat. But I had actually forgotten what to tell and I had made the wrong call at the toss. However we won the game.")

Incidentally, Harbhajan Singh was the 'Player of the Match' in that final, where he had returned with figures of 4/32 as Mumbai Indians won the final and the trophy. MI beat RR by 33 runs in the end.

Rohit Sharma's career for Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma began his journey with the Mumbai Indians when he joined the franchise ahead of the 2011 IPL season. Till date, he has remained with them and also took over as captain in 2013, leading till the 2023 season. Under Rohit, MI have won five IPL titles, making them one of the most successful teams in the league.

He also led them to the Champions League title in 2013. In the IPL, Rohit Sharma has played 272 matches, scoring 7046 runs at an average of 29.73 with a strike-rate of 132.09 along with two hundreds and 47 fifties.

The right-hander also played two Champions League editions for MI in 2012 and 2013. When he led them to the title in the 2013 edition, he played five matches and scored 173 runs at an average of 43.25 with a strike-rate of 151.75, including a quickfire 14-ball 33 in the final against Rajasthan Royals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More