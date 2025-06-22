"IPL dekhkar flower smjha kya"- Top 10 funny memes after Rishabh Pant's magnificent century in 1st ENG vs IND Test 2025 in Headingley

Fans posted hilarious memes about Team India vice-captain Rishabh Pant after his magnificent century in the first Test against England on Saturday (June 21) at the Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds. Pant began the second day with an overnight score of 65 alongside Shubman Gill with 359/3 on the scoreboard.

Ad

He played watchfully against the pacers during the first hour, but switched gears and accelerated after the arrival of the off-spinner Shoaib Bashir. Rishabh Pant brought up his seventh Test century in style in the 100th over with a one-handed six and then celebrated it by performing a somersault on the ground. He went on to smash 12 fours and six sixes en route to 134 (178) before Josh Tongue dismissed him in the 108th over.

Ad

Trending

Fans enjoyed Pant's entertaining knock in the first innings of the Headingley Test. They shared their views on his batting performance by sharing funny memes on social media platforms. Here are some of the best memes:

"IPL dekhkar flower smjha kya mare ko, Red Ball cricket mein fire nahi Wild fire hai mein," a fan used a famous dialogue from Pushpa 2 movie to post a meme about Pant.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett help England reach 209/3 at stumps on Day 2 of 1st Test vs India 2025

Team India's lower order collapsed like a pack of cards after Rishabh Pant's departure, losing their last four wickets for 18 runs. As a result, India got all out for 471 in the first innings after looking good to score much more. Ben Stokes and Josh Tongue picked up four wickets apiece for the English team with the ball.

Ad

Jasprit Bumrah then dismissed Zak Crawley (4) in the very first over of the second innings to give the visiting team a good start. Ben Duckett (62) and Ollie Pope stabilized things for England after the early wicket and put on a 122-run partnership to set a decent platform for their side. Jasprit Bumrah and Co. managed to create multiple opportunities, but poor fielding efforts gave reprieves to the batters, who utilized them well and scored runs at a healthy rate.

Bumrah kept asking tough questions during his 13-over spell and finished the day with three wickets as England reached 209/3 at stumps on the second day of the first Test. Centurion Ollie Pope (100) remained unbeaten at the crease for the hosts, along with Harry Brook (0).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Balakrishna Balakrishna has been a cricket writer at Sportskeeda for almost seven years. A sport that he has been following and playing since he was eight, Balakrishna enjoys the intensity of the sport, skills and strategies applied to get a result out of nowhere, and the thrill that it gives. He also played as a medium pace bowling all-rounder in four inter-college tournaments, winning twice.



Balakrishna’s all-time favorite cricketers are Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma. He admires Sachin’s stellar performances against legendary bowlers, along with his discipline and humility. Meanwhile, he is a big fan of how Rohit turned around his initial struggles to build a successful career.



He avidly supports Team India and 2016 IPL winners SunRisers Hyderabad. The first World Cup that Balakrishna ever saw was the 2003 World Cup, when Australia comprehensively triumphed over India in the final.



While working, he ensures he only uses reliable sources and provides relevant, ethical, and accurate information. When not working, Balakrishna enjoys playing table tennis and reading non-fiction books. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news