"I only believe in Jassi bhai because" - Top 10 funny memes from Day 2 of first ENG vs IND 2025 Test in Leeds

England managed to reach 209 for three in their first innings at the stumps on the second day of the opening Test against India on Saturday, June 21. The Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds is playing host to this encounter.

Team India resumed with an overnight score of 359/3 on day two with Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant at the crease. The duo batted positively without losing a wicket in the first hour, putting on a 209-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Pant notched up his seventh Test century during the first session and celebrated it with a somersault.

English bowlers made a comeback later, dismissing Shubman Gill (147) and Rishabh Pant (134) in quick succession, which triggered a lower-order collapse. As a result, the visiting team got all out for 471 in 113 overs, with England pacers Ben Stokes and Josh Tongue ending with four wickets each.

Ben Duckett (62), Ollie Pope (100*) and Joe Root (28) then helped England score 209/3 in 49 overs before the conclusion of play on the second day. The hosts still trail by 262 runs with seven wickets in hand. Jasprit Bumrah picked up all three English wickets that fell on Saturday.

Fans enjoyed the intense battle between the bat and the ball during the second day of the Headingley Test and expressed their reactions by sharing memes on social media platforms. Here are some of the best ones:

"I only believe in Jassi bhai because," an Instagram meme was captioned.

"Bumrah is almost like a one-man army" - Aakash Chopra on India pace spearhead after stumps on Day 2 of 1st Test vs India

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra reviewed India's bowling and fielding performance in a video on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra' after stumps on the second day of the Headingley Test. Chopra pointed out that Jasprit Bumrah looked like a one-man army and did not get any support from other bowlers and the fielders, who dropped multiple catches.

"Jasprit Bumrah is looking absolutely alone. We have seen this many times. He was looking alone in Australia also. He is not getting that much support, whether it is from Mohammed Siraj or Prasidh Krishna. Bumrah is almost like a one-man army. Catches will have to be held. We dropped Ben Duckett's catch, and he scored runs. We also dropped Ollie Pope's catch, and he scored a hundred," Aakash Chopra said.

He elaborated:

"Then there was a no-ball, and Harry Brook got a life. The way this Indian team is stacked up, it's very young, less experienced, but talented, the basic discipline will be very important. However, catches have been dropped, whether it was by Yashasvi Jaiswal or Ravindra Jadeja, and a no-ball was bowled. So that is one problem."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

