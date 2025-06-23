"I told him that outswing was tough with his action" - Former India cricketer lauds Jasprit Bumrah's 5-wicket haul in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former India cricketer RP Singh has lauded Jasprit Bumrah for delivering a potent spell in the first Test against England. He noted that Bumrah became a different bowler once he learned how to bowl outswing, a skill which was difficult to develop with his action.

Bumrah registered figures of 5/83 in 24.4 overs as India bowled England out for 465 in their first innings on Day 3 (Sunday, June 22) in Leeds. Shubman Gill and company ended the day at 90/2 in their second innings, with a lead of 96 runs.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, RP Singh pointed out that Jasprit Bumrah has become a different bowler since he developed the outswinger, a skill that the former India left-arm pacer felt the unconventional seamer might find difficult to acquire.

"The way he bowls, I would say he is a blessing for the captain. If you want to stop runs, give the ball in Bumrah's hand, and if you want wickets, Bumrah is there. He gets overbowled sometimes because of that. He knows how to swing the ball both ways. When I was playing Ranji Trophy with him, he used to bowl only inswing," he said.

"He felt that outswing is needed if he wants to increase his five-wicket hauls. I told him that outswing was tough with his action, as he would have to change his wrist and body position a lot. The body position couldn't have been changed because his action is like that. He changed his wrist position and became a different bowler after that," Singh added.

RP Singh noted that although people talk glowingly about Jasprit Bumrah's yorker, outswing is the best skill he has developed. He added that experience has also helped his former Gujarat domestic cricket teammate become a different player.

"He has reached the category of the greatest" - RP Singh on Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah is the highest wicket-taking Asian bowler in SENA countries. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, RP Singh noted that Jasprit Bumrah didn't get upset when a plethora of catches were dropped off his bowling, and opined that the right-arm seamer is among the greatest-ever bowlers.

"Many catches were dropped off his bowling. I feel all catches have been dropped off his bowling only. Easy catches have been dropped off his bowling. Despite that, he didn't get frustrated, put the cap on his head, and progressed to the next process. He has reached the category of the greatest," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Bumrah has virtually all the attributes of an ideal seamer.

"He has pace, bounce, and swing. Except run-up, Jasprit Bumrah has everything you want to see in a fast bowler. A bowler should be a step ahead of the batter's thought process. He is probably two steps ahead of the batter's thought process. He ticks all the boxes as a bowler," Singh elaborated.

Jasprit Bumrah picked up three wickets on Day 2 of the first Test against England, dismissing Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett and Joe Root. He castled Chris Woakes and Josh Tongue on the third day to complete his five-wicket haul.

