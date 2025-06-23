"He's one of the best cover drivers I've seen" - Nasser Hussain's massive praise for Indian star during ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former England captain Nasser Hussain heaped massive praise on star Indian batter KL Rahul during the first Test between the two teams. England and India are playing the first Test at Headingley, Leeds.

Post the end of play on Day 3, in a discussion on Sky Sports, Nasser Hussain admitted that he has huge inspiration for KL Rahul. He added that Rahul is one of the best players of the cover drive as well.

"I have huge admiration for KL and the way he bats. He is old school. He plays the ball late. He he leaves the ball really well, but he doesn't go into his shell and just block it. You bowl him a bad ball or front foot or back foot. He just puts it away. He's one of the best cover drivers I've seen in the game. He's a touch player in the game that's got so many power hitters in. He's just got a bit of touch and a bit of class," he said. (1:53)

In the same discussion, former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri also spoke about the importance of KL Rahul to India's chances in the Test match. India ended Day 3 on 90/2 with a lead of 96 runs with Rahul unbeaten on 47 in their second innings.

"Always been a fluent driver and he's got the defense to counter challenging conditions and especially situations in the game where the ball is swinging or seeming, he's got the technique. So he becomes now the key man for India. If you're talking of batting three sessions, that man has to be there for 3 hours at least, you know, if India has to then reach that score where England are chasing 300 plus," Shastri added. (2:26)

"I need to be a little more upright" - Ravi Shastri on what team India debutant needs to do

Further, Ravi Shastri also spoke about Sai Sudharsan, who made his Test debut for India in the ongoing game. The left-hander was dismissed trying to flick an inswinger on the stumps at full length in the second innings, making 30 off 48 balls.

Talking about his technique and what he needs to do to improve, Shastri said -

"He'll be looking in that and he'll say, "I need to be a little more upright. You know, I don't need to fall over. I have to have a steady head, which would mean I would play a lot straighter instead of looking to work the ball on the on side. It seems as if the position he's got into, he has no choice but to but to play that shot. But if he's a lot straighter with his head a little on top of the stumps, the bat will come down straighter and he'll hit it straighter. Sometimes you have to watch it yourself, to make that adjustment and he will have to make that adjustment because England will keep bowling in that area all the time," he explained. (5:29)

Sai Sudharsan was earlier dismissed for a duck in the first innings, where he was caught down the legside trying to flick the ball off the pads.

