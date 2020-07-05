England vs West Indies 2020, 1st Test: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, weather forecast, and pitch report

As international cricket returns after the enforced break, all eyes will be on the Rose bowl in Southampton when England face the West Indies.

Ben Stokes will lead the home team with Jason Holder captaining the visitors.

England vs West Indies

International cricket is back again after a gap of almost four months with lockdown measures being eased in Europe. West Indies have travelled to England for a 3-match Test series and, while a couple of top Windies players have pulled out of the tour, this might still turn out to be a very interesting series.

The last time these two teams faced each other in a Test series in West Indies, the hosts beat England by 2-1 despite being the underdogs. While it would be difficult for the Caribbean boys to replicatet hat performance in English conditions, they can’t be written off completely.

England, on the other hand, would be keen to avenge the loss of the last Test series, particularly with West Indies not arriving with a full-strength squad.

West Indies have definitely got the bowling to trouble England in England as they have got variety in their attack. They have got bowlers who can bowl real fast, but then they have got bowlers who are very skillful as well.

However, the problem for the West Indies is their batting. They lack the solidity at the top of the order that is required in English conditions.

England look a more balanced side as compared to the West Indies. They registered an emphatic series win in South Africa earlier this year and they don’t really seem to have any weaknesses at the moment either with bat or ball.

Match Details

Date: July 8-12, 2020

Time: 03:30 pm (IST)

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Weather Forecast

The weather will be partly cloudy in Southampton during the course of the Test match, but rain hasn’t been forecast on either of the five days.

The temperature will remain in the range of 10 degrees Celsius to 20 degrees Celsius which means it isn’t going to be too cold either. In short, ideal temperature for Test match cricket.

Pitch Report

This is the start of the English summer and there hasn’t been any county game played at the Rose Bowl. So, the surface might just have a little bit of extra juice in it to start with and the fast bowlers might be able to exploit it.

The Rose Bowl is generally a decent batting track when the Sun shines, but the captain winning the toss will probably still want to field first and exploit anything that is there in the surface first up.

Probable XI

England

England captain Joe Root won’t be available for this Test match as he is on paternity leave. So, there is a vacancy at no. 4 and the youngster Ollie Pope, who scored his debut Test hundred in South Africa a few months back, might bat at that position.

Joe Denly and the stand-in captain Ben Stokes might bat at no. 5 and no. 6 respectively, while Jos Buttler will discharge the wicket-keeping duties.

Dom Bess might be the only specialist spinner in the England line-up, while the pace trio will be formed by James Anderson, Stuart Broad, and Jofra Archer.

Predicted XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Denly, Ben Stokes (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Dom Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

West Indies

West Indies might go with an all-pace attack of Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, and the captain Jason Holder himself, while the all-rounder Roston Chase will be the lone spin option who will also bat at no. 5.

Shamarh Brooks and Jermaine Blackwood might get to bat at no. 4 and no. 6 respectively in the absence of Darren Bravo and Shimron Hetmyer.

Predicted XI: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (WK), Jason Holder (C), Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel

Match Prediction

Given the fact that England are playing in home conditions, they surely have an upper hand going into this Test match, but West Indies are a very unpredictable team and if their batsmen stand up to the challenge, they might actually give England a run for their money.

We predict England to win the Test match and take a 1-0 lead in the series.