England vs West Indies 2020, 3rd Test: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

After getting beaten at the Rose Bowl, England got their act together in the second Test match and put on an all-round performance to outplay West Indies in all the departments of the game.

Despite the fact that Jofra Archer was left out just a couple of hours before the toss and England had to go into the game with a completely new-look bowling attack, the hosts still remained in the driving seat on all five days.

West Indies were not consistent enough with the ball and although they showed some fight with the bat, it was always going to be very difficult for them to survive on a deteriorating pitch with uneven bounce.

The two teams will remain in Manchester for the third Test as it will take place at the same ground where the second Test was played. The England Cricket Board (ECB) has picked The Rose Bowl and the Old Trafford as the only two venues where all the six Test matches will be played this summer in England.

The ECB is very keen to keep the players in a bio-bubble which is the reason why they don’t want the touring party or the England side to travel across various cities to play at different venues.

Match Details

Date: July 24-28, 2020

Time: 03:30 pm (IST)

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Weather Forecast

The weather forecast is not great for the game as there are chances of heavy rain from the second day onwards. A full day’s play is expected on day 1, but there is a 90% chance of rain on day 2.

The precipitation comes down to 50% on day 3 and day 4 and 40% on day 5 which is slightly better than day 2, but it’s still not great news.

The forecast at the moment suggests that a considerable amount of time will be taken out of the game by the rain.

Pitch Report

The Old Trafford pitch offered quite a bit of assistance to the fast bowlers for the entire duration of the second Test. Whoever put the ball in the right areas got something out of the surface.

The pitch might again favor the fast bowlers for the third Test and neither of the two teams will mind it as both of them have got quality fast bowling attack at their disposal.

Probable XI

England

James Anderson and Jofra Archer will return for the series decider which means Sam Curran will have to sit out despite bowling very decently in the second Test match.

Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes might retain their spots in the England playing XI despite the return of Anderson and Archer. If that happens, Ollie Pope might be dropped and Chris Woakes might bat at no. 7 with Jos Buttler moving up to no. 6 for England.

Predicted XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Chris Woakes, Dom Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

West Indies

West Indies might replace Alzarri Joseph with Raymon Reifer who had grabbed 5 wickets in one of the practice games ahead of the Test series. Being a left-arm fast bowler, Reifer will add another dimension to the West Indies attack.

John Campbell and Shai Hope are struggling with their form at the top of the order, but because of the fact that the visitors don’t have an experienced batsman waiting in the wings, they might persist with Campbell and Hope.

Predicted XI: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (WK), Jason Holder (C), Kemar Roach, Raymon Reifer, Shannon Gabriel

Match Prediction

West Indies have got the tools to bowl the opposition out twice in fast bowler-friendly conditions, but England, in comparison, look a more balanced side and the way they dominated in the second Test, they are definitely the favorites going into the series decider.

The prediction is for England to win the third Test and win the series by 2-1.

TV and Live Streaming

TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD

Live Streaming: SonyLIV app