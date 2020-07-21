England vs West Indies 2nd Test: 5 Talking Points as spectacular Stokes pulls hosts level

After a demoralising win under his captaincy in the 1st Test against the West Indies, Ben Stokes had one of the best matches of his career to pull England level in the 3-match series.

Riding on the all-rounder's scores of 176 and 78*, apart from his 3 wickets, the Three Lions managed to outplay the visitors by 113 runs at Old Trafford. Returning captain Joe Root didn't have the best of Tests with the bat in hand, but England's bowling attack and the young batsmen proved up to the task.

West Indies' captain Jason Holder's decision to field first backfired as the hosts amassed 469 runs in the first essay. The Caribbean batsmen didn't offer much resistance, and were skittled for 287 and 198 in the 2nd and 4th innings of the Test respectively.

Here are 5 talking points from the 2nd Test between England and West Indies.

#5 West Indies pacers get it horribly wrong

Shannon Gabriel went wicketless after a Man of the Match performance

Coming into the 2nd Test, the West Indies pacers were expected to thrive in what were seamer-friendly conditions in Manchester. But the pace attack failed to produce the goods despite sufficient assistance from the pitch, and were often far too short with their lengths.

Shannon Gabriel, who was the Man of the Match in the 1st Test, went wicketless in the game and didn't appear threatening in the least. Kemar Roach's indifferent form continued although he did manage to snaffle 4 wickets in the Test, the highest tally for any pacer.

Alzarri Joseph's fledgling Test career hasn't gone to plan so far, and even the accurate Holder couldn't get wickets when his team needed him to. Roston Chase saved the Windies' blushes, bowling 44 overs in the 1st innings and picking up a 5-wicket haul for his troubles.

If West Indies are to put up a fight in the series decider at Old Trafford, the pacers need to bring their 'A' game against a resurgent England side.