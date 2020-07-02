England vs West Indies Live Telecast Channel - When and Where to watch

The first Test of a three-match series between England and West Indies will take place on July 8.

Here's all you need to know about the West Indies' tour of England.

Live cricket will make its return to our screens when the West Indies tour England for a three-match Test series this month. The Test series is less than a week away and will begin on July 8. With the coronavirus still very much a concern, the matches will certainly take place in a bio-secure environment to ensure the safety of each player.

Both England and the West Indies boast of incredible bowling units but are currently struggling in the batting department. To add to the Indies' woes, their three veteran players Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo and Keemo Paul have decided to opt out of the tour due to COVID-19 concerns.

For England, Joe Root has opted out of the first match to attend to the birth of his second child. Meanwhile, Ben Stokes will be handling the duties as the Test captain for England. On the West Indies front, Jason Holder will lead a squad with talented pacers such as Alzarri Joseph and Kemar Roach.

It will be interesting to see how both teams operate when the time comes. England announced a 30-man training group while the West Indies have also announced their squad.

Here's everything you need to know about the England vs West Indies Test series.

England vs West Indies Squads

England: Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Dominic Bess, James Bracey, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Ben Foakes, Lewis Gregory, Keaton Jennings, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Amar Virdi, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

West Indies: Jason Holder (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich (wk), Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach.

England vs West Indies Schedule

1st Test (Southampton): 8-12 July at 3:30 pm (IST)

2nd Test (Manchester): 16-20 July at 3:30 pm (IST)

3rd Test (Manchester): 24-28 July at 3:30 pm (IST)

England vs West Indies Live Telecast

India and its sub-continents: Sony Network

England: Sky Sports

England vs West Indies Live Streaming

Sony’s OTT platform SonyLiv