England vs West Indies Test 2020: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

All you need to know about West Indies tour of England 2020 including squads, TV guide, stats and schedule.

England will host West Indies in the three-match Test series at Southampton and Manchester.

In the absence of Joe Root, Ben Stokes will lead the home side in first test.

International cricket finally comes to life with England preparing to host the West Indies in an intriguing three-match Test series in July 2020.

The series will be played under strict bio-secure measures, as a result no spectators will be allowed in the stadium premises, while the players will train in a restricted environment.

Head-to-Head Test Series in England

England have hosted 21 bilateral Test series against West Indies and comfortably dominates the stats with 11 series titles and have remained untroubled by the visitors during their last six visits.

The Caribbeans have secured the honours on eight occasions, but those titles came during the golden days of West Indies Cricket and their last Test series victory against England (4-0) came way back in 1988 under the guidance of skipper Sir Vivian Richards.

England vs West Indies Test: Telecast and live stream

Sky Sports reserves the official broadcast rights for the Test series and they will telecast this tour exclusively on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main event in the UK. Live streaming lovers can catch the action on SkyGo app.

Viewers residing in West Indies can catch live action on Flow Sports.

Indian Cricket fans can catch the action on Sony sports channels Sony Six, Sony Six HD and stream the games on their OTT platform Sony Liv. Jio sim/dongle users can catch the action on JioTV.

Meanwhile, following broadcasters/channels will share the live feed in the other countries.:

Australia: FoxSports

Bangladesh: Gazi TV

Ireland: Sky Sport

Pakistan: Sony Network

New Zealand: Sky Sports Nz

Canada: ATN Cricket

USA: Willow TV

Middle East and North Africa: OSN Sports

South Africa: Super Sports

England vs West Indies 2020 schedule (All times in IST)

1st Test: 08-12 July 2020 (Wednesday to Sunday)

Venue: Ageas Bowl, Southampton at 03:30 PM

2nd Test: 16-20 July 2020 (Thursday to Monday)

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester at 03:30 PM

3rd Test: 24-28 July 2020 (Friday to Tuesday)

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester at 03:30 PM

Post Series Schedule

After the conclusion of the Test series, England will welcome Pakistan for the Test and T20I series between August 5, 2020 and September 1, 2020, while the Caribbeans will return home with no upcoming fixtures confirmed.

England vs West Indies 2020 Test squads

England Squad (1st Test): Ben Stokes (C), Jos Buttler (WK), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.

England Reserve Players: Ben Foakes (WK), Haveames Bracey, Sam Curran, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson and Olly Stone.

West Indies Squad: Jason Holder (C), Shane Dowrich (WK), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer and Kemar Roach.

West Indies Reserve Players: Anderson Phillip, Sunil Ambris, Shannon Gabriel, Cheyne Moseley, Keon Harding, Joshua Da Silva, Kyle Mayers, Preston McSween, Marquino Mindley, Oshane Thomas and Jomel Warricanas.