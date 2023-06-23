England Women A vs Australia Women A, 2nd T20: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The second Match of the England Women A vs Australia Women A will take place on Friday, June 23. Haslegrave Ground, Loughborough will host this exciting contest.
Australia A will be keen to bounce back as they take on the host side for the second time in the series. England A dominated the first T20 and won the game by 74 runs.
England opener Maia Bouchier was the star performer for England A with 74(48). She had support from Alice Capsey, who made 30(16). In the end, cameos from Bess Heath and Freya Kemp took England to 207. Amanda Jade-Wellington was the most economical bowler for Australia A with 2/31.
In return, Australia A managed only 133/6 in their 20 overs. Heather Graham top-scored for Australia A with a 36-ball 50. Freya Davies led England A's bowling charge with 3/17. Australia A batters had a forgettable outing in the first T20, and they must get some runs on board to keep up with the host side.
England Women A vs Australia Women A Match Details
Match: England Women A vs Australia Women A, 2nd Match, Australia A tour of England
Date and Time: June 23, 2023, Friday, 7:00 pm IST
Venue: Haslegrave Ground, Loughborough
England Women A vs Australia Women A Pitch Report
The pitch at Loughborough is expected to assist the batters more once again. The last game witnessed England A crossing 200-mark with ease. The same can be expected in the England Women A vs Australia Women A 2nd T20 match on Friday.
England Women A vs Australia Women A Weather Forecast
According to the forecast, drizzles are expected. The temperature in Loughborough on Friday will be around 22-23 degrees Celsius with 79% humidity.
England Women A vs Australia Women A Probable XIs
England Women A
Probable XI
Lauren Winfield-Hill, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Mahika Gaur, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Bryony Smith, Linsey Smith
Australia Women A
Probable XI
Maitlan Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Nicole Faltum, Maddy Darke, Heather Graham, Charli Knott, Tayla Vlaeminck, Courtney Webb, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tahlia Wilson, Courtney Sippel
England Women A vs Australia Women A Match Prediction
England Women A dominated Australia Women A in the first T20. The team is expected to put up a solid show in this game as well. Australia Women A will depend on Heather Graham and Amanda Jade Wellington to come good on Friday.
Prediction: England Women A to win the second T20 match
England Women A vs Australia Women A Live Streaming details and channel list
TV: -
Live Streaming: YouTube
