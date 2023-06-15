England Women vs Australia A Women, Women's Ashes Practice Test: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The one-off Women’s Ashes Practice Test match between England Women and Australia Women A will begin on June 15 at The 3aaa County Ground in Derby. The scheduled start time of the game is 3:30 PM IST.

England Women have a winning record of 21.27% and a draw percentage of 63.82% in Test cricket. They haven’t been able to secure a single win in their last five matches, all of them ending in a draw and three of them coming against Australia Women.

Australia Women A will feature a second-string squad who would look to take on England at home. The A-side has not played a lot of cricket leading into this fixture and would look to take this opportunity to get a feel of the English conditions.

As both teams look to prepare themselves for the first blockbuster Ashes clash in Nottingham, let us preview this fixture in more detail.

England Women vs Australia A Women Match Details

Match: England Women vs Australia Women A, One-Off Ashes Practice Test, 2023

Date and Time: June 15, 2023, on Thursday, 3:30 pm IST

Venue: The County Ground, Derby

England Women vs Australia A Women Pitch Report

The deck at the County Ground has something to offer both the batters and the bowlers. Opening bowlers will enjoy bowling on this track as they may get some movement upfront, making it difficult for the batters to score runs.

There hasn’t been any multi-day game played here on this venue but statistics from limited-overs competitions suggest that big scores can be posted once the batters get used to the pace of the wicket.

England Women vs Australia A Women Weather Report

The weather at Derby is expected to remain sunny for the most part, with a possibility of a few clouds being dotted around. The temperature may creep up to as high as 27° C during the day and can drop to as low as 12° C during the night. Moderate chances of shower is predicted which is around 20% at present.

England Women vs Australia A Women Probable Xl

England Women

Probable Xl

Heather Knight ©, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson-Richards, Amy Jones (wk), Lauren Bell, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Alice Capsey, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt, Danielle Gibson

Australia Women A

Probable Xl

Maitlan Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Maddy Darke, Heather Graham, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Charli Knott, Kate Peterson, Courtney Sippel, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tahlia Wilson

England Women vs Australia A Women Prediction

England Women will be playing with their full-strength squad in home conditions. On the other hand, Australia Women will play their A side which will feature a lot of young and inexperienced faces. Hence, England Women can be seen having a slight upper hand over Australia Women A.

Prediction: England Women to win the match.

England Women vs Australia A Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

