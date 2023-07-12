England Women vs Australia Women, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

England Women and Australia Women are set to face each other in the first game of a three-match ODI series on Wednesday, July 12. The County Ground in Bristol will host the contest.

Heather Knight’s England will be high on confidence after beating Australia 2-1 in the three-match T20I series. It was for the first time since 2017 that the Aussies lost a bilateral series. Australia were leading the series 1-0 before losing the plot.

The hosts will be looking to make amends in the 50-over format, where they are the world champions. Beth Mooney was the leading run-scorer in the T20I series and Australia’s fate in the ODIs will also depend on her.

Left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen also bowled beautifully for the Aussies, although her efforts could not pay dividends.

England, on the other hand, will be looking to carry on from where they left off in the shortest format. The likes of Danni Wyatt and Sophie Ecclestone have been in good form for them.

England Women v Australia Women Match Details:

Match: England Women v Australia Women, 1st ODI, 2023

Date and Time: July 12, 2023, on Wednesday, 05.30 pm IST

Venue: The County Ground, Bristol

England Women v Australia Women Pitch Report

The pitch at the County Ground in Bristol is known for high-scoring matches. Bowlers need to be on their toes to keep a check on the batters.

England Women v Australia Women Weather Report

There is a 40 to 50 percent chance of rain during the hours of the match, which could lead to delays and interruptions. Temperatures will be around the 18-degree Celsius mark.

Probable XIs

England Women

Probable Xl

Sophia Dunkley, Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Issy Wong, and Lauren Bell.

Australia Women

Probable Xl

Alyssa Healy (c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Alana King, Jess Jonassen, Kim Garth, and Darcie Brown.

England Women v Australia Women Prediction

Australia lost the recent T20I series against England and will be looking to bounce back. They have been excellent in ODIs over the last six years and will start the upcoming match as favourites.

Prediction: Australia Women to win the match.

England Women v Australia Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app

