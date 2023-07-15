England Women vs Australia Women, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

England Women and Australia Women are set to face each other in the first game of a three-match ODI series on Sunday, July 16. The Rose Bowl in Southampton will host the contest.

Australia, led by Alyssa Healy, are in a spot of bother. The Ashes is on the line as the Aussies are on the brink of losing the three-match ODI series after going down 1-2.

Having lost three matches on the trot, Healy’s women are not in the best of mindsets by any stretch of the imagination. They have gone into a mini-slump after losing literally nothing since 2017.

The visitors tried their hearts out in the first ODI at the County Ground in Bristol on Wednesday but ended up losing by two wickets. Beth Mooney scored an unbeaten 81 in a losing effort.

After putting up 263 for the loss of eight wickets, Australia failed to defend the score. Ashleigh Gardner and Georgia Wareham picked up five wickets, but their efforts went in vain as England romped home with 11 balls to spare.

England Women v Australia Women Match Details

Match: England Women v Australia Women, 2nd ODI, 2023

Date and Time: July 16, Sunday, 03.30 pm IST

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

England Women v Australia Women Pitch Report

The pitch in Southampton is generally an excellent one for batting, but bowlers can also make hay if they bend their backs. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward.

England Women v Australia Women Weather Report

There will be a 40 to 50 percent chance of rain throughout the duration of the match. The conditions will be pleasant with a strong breeze around.

Probable XIs

England Women

Probable Xl

Sophia Dunkley, Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Issy Wong, and Lauren Bell.

Australia Women

Probable Xl

Alyssa Healy (c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Kim Garth, and Darcie Brown.

England Women v Australia Women Prediction

England have won three matches in a row against the mighty Aussies. Hence, it is hard to rule out a series for the hosts. The Aussies, on the other hand, may not go down all that easily.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

England Women v Australia Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app

Poll : Alyssa Healy to score a hundred? Yes No 0 votes