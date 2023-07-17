England Women vs Australia Women, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

England Women and Australia Women are set to face each other in the third and final game of the three-match ODI series on Tuesday, July 18. The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton in will host the contest.

The Aussies, led by Alyssa Healy, were in danger of losing the Ashes and were in pressure before the second ODI. However, they defeated the hosts by three runs at the Rose Bowl in Southampton to retain the Ashes.

After being put in to bat first, Australia racked up a healthy score of 282 for the loss of seven wickets. Ellyse Perry scored 91 runs off 124 balls with nine fours and one six. She was their standout batter without a doubt.

Later Annabel Sutherland scored 50, but it was Geoegia Wareham’s unbeaten 14-ball 37 that took the Aussies past the 280-run mark. Lauren Bell and Sophie Ecclestone picked up three wickets apiece.

Nat Sciver Brunt racked up 111 runs off 99 balls with 10 fours, but her efforts went in vain as England tantalisingly fell short of Australia’s target. Sciver Brunt and Sarah Glenn put on an unbeaten 76 run-partnership for the eighth wicket.

England Women v Australia Women Match Details

Match: England Women v Australia Women, 2nd ODI, 2023

Date and Time: July 18, Monday, 05.30 pm IST

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

England Women v Australia Women Pitch Report

The pitch in Taunton is usually an excellent one for the batters and run-making may not be all that tough. Bowlers need to be on their toes and be accurate.

England Women v Australia Women Weather Report

There is a seven percent chance of rain throughout the duration of the game, but the heavens are unlikely to open up. Temperatures will be around the 17-degree Celsius mark.

Probable XIs

England Women

Probable Xl

Sophia Dunkley, Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (c), Amy Jones, Kate Cross, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Issy Wong, and Lauren Bell.

Australia Women

Probable Xl

Alyssa Healy (c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Kim Garth, and Darcie Brown.

England Women v Australia Women Prediction

Both team’s batters looked in pretty good form in the previous match, although England failed to chase down the target. The series decider is expected to be an absolute cracker and the chasing team may end up as the winners.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

England Women v Australia Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app

